Oye remains authentic APGA Chair –Obiano’s aide

Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Political Matters, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye, has said that Hon. Chukwuma Umorji, who was earlier listed by INEC as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election in the state, and his “co-travellers” to stop distracting the party.

In a chat with journalists Wednesday, Obiokoye rather counselled the member representing Aguata Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, to stop laying claim to the APGA governorship ticket, as, according to him, Umorji was not the candidate rightfully nominated by the party for that contest.

“I will take you back to 2019, when APGA had its last Convention. The Convention of a party, under the law, is normally monitored by INEC. Our last Convention was in Awka on 31st of May, 2019. It was in that Convention that Victor Oye was re-elected as National Chairman; while Labaran Maku was re-elected as National Secretary. “In accordance with the constitution, any party in Nigeria will deposit names, photographs and addresses of its national officers with INEC. In 2019, after our last Convention, the name of Victor Oye and other national officers were deposited with INEC.

INEC has been dealing with Oye as National Chairman. “In October, 2019, a High Court in Anambra confirmed and ratified the Convention that produced the Victor Oye executive. It was a judgment of the High Court of Anambra State. That judgment was neither appealed nor set aside by any court. The second was a ruling of a Federal High Court last week, which ordered INEC to maintain status quo and publish the name of Soludo as authentic candidate of APGA for the November 6 governorship election. That judgment has been made available to INEC.”

