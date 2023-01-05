News

Oyebanji approves appointment of new EKSU DVCs

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Professors Raphael Adeleke and Joseph Ayodele as the new Ekiti State University (EKSU) Deputy Vice Chancellors. The Visitor of the school approved their appointments following their election by EKSU Senate at its 275th meeting on December 22. This was contained in a release on Wednesday by the Head of the Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs Bode Olofinmuagun.

 

