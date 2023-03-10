News

Oyebanji Commiserates With Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians Over Train Crash

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comments Off on Oyebanji Commiserates With Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians Over Train Crash
The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State over Thursday’s train crash that left about six people dead and several injured.
The accident involved a train and a Lagos State Staff bus around the Ikeja area of the State.
 Oyebanji in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti condoled with Governor Sanwo-Olu, families and colleagues of victims of the accident, many of whom are workers in the state government employment.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the accident and their families at this difficult time”, the Governor said in the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode.
The Governor also prayed for a speedy recovery for those who sustained injuries in the accident.
The statement partly read, “The Government and the good people of Ekiti State commiserate with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,  the Government and people of the state over Thursday’s accident that claimed some lives. We share in this moment of grief.
“While we commiserate with the families and colleagues of the victims, we pray that God will repose the souls of the deceased and grant the injured speedy recovery.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

HURIWA chasing wild goose against Humanitarian Affairs Minister – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICL) says Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) is chasing after wild goose over allegations of corruption by the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.  Rubbishing the claims as untrue, NICL stated that HURIWA’s motive is to undermine the minister’s various social intervention programmes which were acclaimed as tranparent.  In […]
News

Onitiri tackles APC government over worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The APC administration has been knocked over the worsening insecurity in the country. Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri noted that the Federal government did not handle the bandits and kidnappers with iron hands in the past. He said the problem is festering and the state governments had no […]
News Top Stories

Worsening security/economy: Buhari leading Nigeria to Golgotha –Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Sunday expressed deep concern over the excruciating security and economic hardship Nigerians are passing through under the watchful eyes of the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led goverment of President Muhammadu Buhari.   He pointedly accused the ruling government of leading the nation to the Golgotha.   Governor Ortom was particularly […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica