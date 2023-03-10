Oyebanji commiserates with Sanwo-Olu over train accident

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart Babajide Sanwo-Olu over Thursday’s train accident that left about six people dead and several injured in Lagos. The accident involved a train and a Lagos State Staff bus in the Ikeja area. In a statement, Oyebanji condoled with Sanwo- Olu and the families and colleagues of the victims. He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victimsof theaccidentandtheir families at this difficult time. “The government and the good people of Ekiti State commiserate with Sanwo-Olu, the government and people of the state over Thursday’s accident that claimed some lives. We share in this moment of grief.” “While we commiserate with the families and colleagues of the victims, we pray that God will repose the souls of the deceased and grant the injured speedy recovery.”
