Oyebanji commiserates with Sanwo-Olu over train accident

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart Babajide Sanwo-Olu over Thursday’s train accident that left about six people dead and several injured in Lagos. The accident involved a train and a Lagos State Staff bus in the Ikeja area. In a statement, Oyebanji condoled with Sanwo- Olu and the families and colleagues of the victims. He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victimsof theaccidentandtheir families at this difficult time. “The government and the good people of Ekiti State commiserate with Sanwo-Olu, the government and people of the state over Thursday’s accident that claimed some lives. We share in this moment of grief.” “While we commiserate with the families and colleagues of the victims, we pray that God will repose the souls of the deceased and grant the injured speedy recovery.”

NSE breaks five-year jinx, gains N1.084trn

Dangote, BUA, 7 others lead market Buying pressure triggers circuit breaker The Nigerian stock market yesterday soared high in more than five years, recording a gain of N1.084 trillion as massive buying pressure triggered market-wide circuit breaker for the first time due to traders mopping up shares in hunt for assets with attractive yields. The […]
JUST IN: Ex-Senator, Sati Gogwim, is dead

  Ex- Senator, Sati Gogwim of Plateau State is dead. Williams Gogwim, a younger brother of the deceased confirmed his death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday. “My brother has been sick since last year and in December he left the country for treatment abroad and only returned on Sunday, April 4. […]
1,955 Police recruits pass out in Kaduna after training

After six months of training, 1,955 Police recruits have successfully passed out as Constables from the Kaduna Police College under the Year 2022 batch of the recruitment scheme of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). The police authorities said the new constables, where under the recruitment scheme of the NPF which had a total of 10,000 […]

