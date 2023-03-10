Arts & Entertainments News

Oyebanji Condoles With Nollywood Over Fadeyi Oloro’s Death

The Governor of Ekiti State, Bidoun Oyebanji has mourned the passing of the veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly called Fadeyi Oloro, who died on Tuesday at the age of 66 years.
Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode described Fadeyi Oloro’s death as the end of an era; noting that the popular actor got viewers interestingly glued to the cinema and television sets for his dreaded antagonistic roles in movies, especially his first Nigerian television series entitled “Arelu”.
Oyebanji who noted Arowosafe’s unique stagecraft and dexterity said the deceased was a rare and extraordinary talent.
He said Arowosafe’s death was a huge loss to the state and Nigeria in general given his contributions to the development of the film industry in the country.
While noting that the late Arowosafe had etched his name in the sands of time and immortalised himself in the hearts of his audience, the Governor expressed sorrow that the famous actor passed on at the time he was supposed to reap from the movie industry where he had spent the major part of his life.
The Governor commiserated with the family and associates of the deceased, urging them to be consoled with the impact the deceased made during while alive.
“Fadeyi Oloro was a great actor in the Nollywood industry and an exceptional indigene of our dear state. His death is a huge loss not only to the Nollywood industry but also to Ekiti State.
“We shall miss him sorely. It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, Oyebanji said.

