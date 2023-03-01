2023 Elections News

Oyebanji Congratulates Tinubu As President- Elect

…says Tinubu’ll lead Nigeria to a new level of prosperity

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated the President-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday morning, declared Tinubu the winner of the February 25 Presidential election having scored the highest number of votes of 8,794,726️ to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who polled 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who got 6,101 533.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, described Tinubu’s emergence as the President-elect as a sweet victory, coming after a rigorously fought electoral process.

Oyebanji congratulated the President-elect, whom he described as a man of immense experience, capacity and competence who will lead and serve the country with courage and sagacity.

The Ekiti State Governor also congratulated Nigerians for the success of the electoral process, adding that the success of the 2023 elections attests to the fact that democracy has taken a firm root in the country.

“First of all, we give thanks to God Almighty for this victory. Hearty congratulations to our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a big congratulations to the Nigerian electorates- who are the real winners in the contest.

“It is a new day in Nigeria, a happy day for all lovers of democracy, Asiwaju Tinubu’s electoral victory is a defining moment in the anal of our political history as a nation.

“I have absolute confidence in Asiwaju Tinubu’s capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country and lead Nigeria to a new level of economic prosperity and international relevance.”

While also congratulating INEC leadership and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyebanji urged Nigerians to be prepared to give massive support to the incoming administration to be led by Asiwaju Tinubu.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

