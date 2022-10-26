Oyebanji discusses with FG agencies, devt partners on economy

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has commenced discussions with federal agencies and development partners as part of his government’s effort to boost the state’s economy. Oyebanji, who yesterday met with top officials of the NIRSAL MFB and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), said he was in Abuja to personally lead the talks with heads of the federal MDAs, international development agencies and some private sector players on areas of support and collaboration with the administration. The support of the agencies, Oyebanji said, would aid his administration’s plan to boost economic prosperity of the people of the state.

In separate meetings with the Managing Director/ CEO of NIRSAL MFB, Abubakar Abdulahi Kure and Director General/ CEO of SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya, the governor said he was convinced that the state’s fortune will improve through strategic partnership with agencies.

