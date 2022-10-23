Oyebanji holds town hall meetings over 2023 budget

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has assured the people of the State that the 2023 budget will give adequate consideration for their basic needs while targeting all round development of the state.

He also said that the recently launched 30 years development plan of the State would be his working document.

The Governor stated this on Friday during his citizens’ engagement meetings held in the three senatorial districts of the state as part of preparation for the 2023 budget.

He added that the town hall meetings had become an “annual ritual” since the first administration of former Governor Kayode Fayemi, to ensure community participation in budget preparation.

The town hall meetings which took place in Ikole (North senatorial district), Ode (South senatorial District) and Ado-Ekiti (Central), had in attendance top government officials, State and National Assembly members, council chairmen, traditional rulers, market women, artisans and other stakeholders.

The meetings received suggestions and proposals from various communities on projects they want the government to include in the 2023 budget.

Oyebanji at the meetings told the people that his administration was irrevocably committed to participatory susand all-inclusive government and budgeting, adding that the purpose of the meeting was to interact with the representatives of various towns and communities to articulate their needs for inclusion in the 2023 budget.

The Governor, who noted that the requests of all the communities are similar, said his administration would address their concern about security.

He also challenged them on the need to assist the security agencies in intelligence gathering by coming up with relevant information of suspicious movements or activities to enable them track down people with criminal tendencies.

He said: “We should all be vigilant about what happens in our society. I agree we should step up our action on Amotekun and strengthen the security outfit, but Amotekun without intelligence is zero.

