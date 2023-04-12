Oyebanji Inaugurates Sensitization Committees For 2023 Census

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has inaugurated the state publicity, logistic and security committees for the 2023 national population and housing census.

The outcome of the exercise according to the governor would aid the planning, policy-making, and execution of government programmes and policies aimed at improving the lives of the citizens.

Speaking during the inauguration at the conference hall of the Governor’s office in Ado Ekiti, the Governor said the purpose of the committees was to sensitize and mobilize citizens of the state for the exercise which will take place throughout the country next month.

He called for concerted efforts at ensuring a successful and hitch-free exercise.

Governor Oyebanji who noted that the exercise was coming when Ekiti State had just developed a 30-year development plan, explained that a successful census would help his administration in terms of economic planning and developmental programmes, security of lives and property, infrastructural development, quality health care delivery, among others.

He said the exercise would also help in equitable resource allocation as the objective of the exercise was aimed at determining the population size, distribution of density, the establishment of demographical data, employment status and standard of living.

While expressing his readiness to work with the National Population Commission in ensuring a smooth and successful exercise, the Governor charged the committee members to ensure that all communities and houses in Ekiti State are well covered.

He also charged local government administrators to assist the enumerators to reach difficult terrains in the drive to ensure that all Ekiti residents were captured in the exercise to have the desired result.

“It is my pleasure today to inaugurate a joint committee comprising officials of the State and National Population Commission to sensitize and mobilized citizens in the state for the national and housing census exercise which is taking place throughout the country next month.

“We must therefore take the upcoming census seriously as it will aid our planning, policy making and the delivery and execution of our programmes.

“My government is ready to work with the National Population Commission to ensure we have a smooth and successful 2023 national population and housing census”. The Governor affirmed.

Earlier, The NPC Federal Commissioner representing Ekiti State, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi thanked the Governor for providing necessary support and logistics for the success of the exercise in the state.

Mr Ajayi said necessary measures were being put in place to ensure successful exercise in the state with an assurance that the programme will meet the global best standards.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, Mr Niyi Adebayo said the committees, which comprised of Traditional rulers, Local Government Chairmen, and Religious Leaders among others would be expected to collaborate in the drive to achieve greater effectiveness.

Adebayo charged the people of the state to corporate with the officials of the commission, adding that a successful population exercise would help determine political strength, the standard of living and the economic capacity of each community.