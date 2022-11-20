News Top Stories

Oyebanji inaugurates two commissioners, nine SA

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Friday inaugurated two newly appointed Commissioners and nine Special Advisers with a charge on the appointees to go the extra mile in contributing their time, talent and expertise to the overall development of the State.

Speaking during the ceremony which took place at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House Grounds, Ado-Ekiti, Oyebanji said the appointees were selected based on their proven pedigree of professionalism, brilliance and personal accomplishments stressing that appointment under his administration must be earned based on competence, character and creativity to achieve excellent service delivery.

Mr. Oyebanji urged the appointees to bring to bear  their wealth of experience and leverage their competence to meet the expectation of the people as well as see their appointment as a rare opportunity to contribute to the development of the State.

The Governor urged members of the public not to put undue pressure on the appointees. He, however, told the newly inaugurated officials to carefully understand the nuances of the people and their environment, which according to him, is key to how far they can succeed in the determined effort to transform Ekiti State and make life better for the people.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, the newly inaugurated Special Adviser, Education, Science and Technology, Dr (Mrs) Bimpe Aderiye, thanked the Governor for finding them worthy, saying they would put  in their best in their assigned responsibilities.

Oyebanji charged the appointees to sustain those positive leadership qualities that stood them out and qualified them for the appointment, stating they were assuming office at a very challenging time when expectations are high and resources not readily available.

Those appointed as Commissioners were: Mr. Akintunde Oyebode (Ministry of Finance and Economic Development) and Dr. Oyebanji Filani (Ministry of Health and Human Services).

The new Special Advisers include: Mr Niyi Adebayo (Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management); Mrs Tayo Adeola (Investment, Trade and Industry); Mr Ebenezer Boluwade (Agriculture and Food Security); Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Olabimpe Aderiye Education, Science and Technology).

Others were: Chief Jide Awe (Political and Inter Party Affairs); Architect Tope Ogunleye (Bureau of Special Projects); Mr Seun Fakuade (Governance, Reforms and Innovation), Brig. Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (Security Matters) and Mr Yinka Oyebode (Media and Strategy/ CPS).

At the event were the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, Wife of Governor, Dr (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji, Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Barr. Bamidele Agbede, APC Chairman, Barr. Paul Omotoso, members of the House of Assembly, body of Permanent Secretaries and traditional rulers.

 

