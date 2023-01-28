Oyebanji marks 100 days in office, prioritises welfare of workers, residents

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday celebrated his 100 days in office. Oyebanji was inaugurated as the governor on october 16, last year. The governor at the 100 days event which came up at the Obafemi Awolowo Civil and Convention Centre, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday expressed his priority to the welfare and improved life standard of Ekiti people, he also disclosed his determination on transformational development in the state. Oyebanji appealed to medical workers in the state to accept government offers in the interest of the people. He said: The government is aware of their challenges and would soon find a solution to them.”

He said the government has agreed to some of the terms presented to them which would be communicated soon. The 100 days milestone tagged: “Keeping Ekiti Working Towards Shared Prosperity”, was attended by traditional rulers, national assembly members, different stakeholders, political association, school children, workers, party faithful, government officials, business community, among others.

Oyebanji, said his government paid over N300 million for the 2023 WAEC examination fees for students and N600 million counterpart fund to SUBEB for local contractors to be paid in the state and has approved the recruitment of 1,000 teachers to the system. According to him, what the government is doing is to make schools very attractive to teachers /students and to stop capital flight in Ekiti State. Oyebanji, told the massive crowd that the “outlook of government is a government of the people, for the people and by the people through active involvement of the people in governance.

