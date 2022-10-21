Oyebanji, Oni mourn Ekiti Speaker

Tributes have poured in for Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker Funminiyi Afuye after he passed away on Wednesday. Afuye died in Ado-Ekiti at the age of 66. Governor Biodun Oyebanji in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Afuye’s death as “shocking, sad and unfortunate”.

The governor said he was shocked when he got a call early Wednesday morning that the Speaker had been rushed to the hospital. According to him, he was convinced that Afuye will leave the hospital hale and hearty in view of the medical attention he was receiving when he paid him a visit at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I was speechless when the news of Afuye’s death came later in the evening,” Oyebanji said. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll Segun Oni in a release by his media aide Jackson Adebayo described Afuye’s death as “a rude shock”. The former governor said: “Afuye belongs to the group of Omoluabi Ekiti, a very humble and astute politician who has served Ekiti meritoriously In various political positions and

