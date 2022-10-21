News

Oyebanji, Oni mourn Ekiti Speaker

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Tributes have poured in for Ekiti House of Assembly Speaker Funminiyi Afuye after he passed away on Wednesday. Afuye died in Ado-Ekiti at the age of 66. Governor Biodun Oyebanji in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Afuye’s death as “shocking, sad and unfortunate”.

The governor said he was shocked when he got a call early Wednesday morning that the Speaker had been rushed to the hospital. According to him, he was convinced that Afuye will leave the hospital hale and hearty in view of the medical attention he was receiving when he paid him a visit at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“I was speechless when the news of Afuye’s death came later in the evening,” Oyebanji said. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll Segun Oni in a release by his media aide Jackson Adebayo described Afuye’s death as “a rude shock”. The former governor said: “Afuye belongs to the group of Omoluabi Ekiti, a very humble and astute politician who has served Ekiti meritoriously In various political positions and

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Our mineral resources at mercy of cartels –FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Federal Government has raised the alarm over activities of cartels, which it said, are hindering gold mining and other mineral resources in the country. Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, said the nation is constrained by the activities of a global ‘cartel group,’ which he explained, registers and accredits mining companies. […]
News

Scarcity of passports: Reps direct immigration to issue passports

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Thursday urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to, within 72 hours, issue international passports to thousands of Nigerians who have applied, paid, and have been captured but are yet to be issued their passport booklets. The directive was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Gonna Uzurigbo, which was adopted during the […]
News

FIDA to provide shelter, courts for GBV survivors

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The new national executives of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) have revealed plans to establish a one-stop-shop ultra-modern shelter for survivors of Gender- Based Violence (GBV) in Abuja, with a courtroom and other facilities inclusive. The Country President of FIDA, Mrs Amina Agbaje, who made the revelation while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica