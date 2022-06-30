Oyebanji pays courtesy visit to Fayose

Ekiti State governorelect, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos residence of former Governor Ayodele Fayose. T he visit followed the congratulatory messages sent to Oyebanji by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the June 18 governorship election Bisi Kolawole, Fayose and the PDP applauding the outcome of the election. A release yesterday by media assistant to the governor-elect Raheem Akingbolu said Fayose urged Oyebanji “to be magnanimous in victory” and to see himself as “the Governor of Ekiti State and leader of the people regardless of their political affiliation.” He promised to support his administration in whatever area his support would be needed.
