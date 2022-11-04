News

Oyebanji presents 2023 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has presented the 2023 appropriation bill of over N113.6 billion to the House of Assembly. The proposed budget christened, “Budget of Strong Beginning” was presented by Oyebanji at Thursday’s plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Hakeem Jamiu in Ado-Ekiti. The motion for the admission of the governor into the chamber was moved by Majority Leader Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba pursuant to Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). According to Oyebanji, the recurrent expenditure of overN80.36billiontakesabout 70 per cent, while the capital expenditure of over N34.06 billion takes 30 per cent of the total proposed budget size.

 

Our Reporters

