News

Oyebanji prioritises security, respect for royalty – Deputy gov

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye has declared that ensuring security and respecting the traditional institution, remain two cardinal focus of the Biodun Oyebanji government. She applauded the monarchs that were neutral during the June 18 governorship election, saying this had further buoyed the respect and confidence reposed in them by the current government.

Afuye said this in Ado Ekiti yesterday during an interface with the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. A statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, quoted Afuye as saying Oyebanji was not oblivious of the myriad of Insecurity crises being experienced in some towns and villages, assuring that government will partner them to ensure that all these noticeable threats abate. She said: “The state government is aware that the current Traditional Council Chamber has been in use since Ekiti State’s creation in 1996.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers: PDP aspirants protest lack of forms after payment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Some political aspirants of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday protested the absence of forms at the party Secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt. They claimed that despite paying for the said form earlier to beat the deadline fixed by the national leadership of the party, there was no single […]
News Top Stories

New Telegraph’s award great feat, says Carrillion boss, Amusa

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

The Chairman, Carrillion Properties Ltd, Mr. Bidemi Amusa, has expressed huge excitement over his company’s nomination for the award of Real Estate Company of the Year in the forthcoming annual New Telegraph Awards. This was contained in an acceptance letter addressed to the Editor In Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and signed […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: PH-Maiduguri rail project’’ll boost economy, create jobs

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Eastern narrow gauge railway project, which is being undertaken by the Federal Government, running from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, would boost the nation’s economy, create jobs as well as ease transportation in the country.   Buhari gave this assurance in his virtual speech at the ground breaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica