Oyebanji prioritises security, respect for royalty – Deputy gov

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye has declared that ensuring security and respecting the traditional institution, remain two cardinal focus of the Biodun Oyebanji government. She applauded the monarchs that were neutral during the June 18 governorship election, saying this had further buoyed the respect and confidence reposed in them by the current government.

Afuye said this in Ado Ekiti yesterday during an interface with the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. A statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje, quoted Afuye as saying Oyebanji was not oblivious of the myriad of Insecurity crises being experienced in some towns and villages, assuring that government will partner them to ensure that all these noticeable threats abate. She said: “The state government is aware that the current Traditional Council Chamber has been in use since Ekiti State’s creation in 1996.”

