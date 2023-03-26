News

Oyebanji proffers solutions to restructuring Nigeria

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji, has listed ways the nation can be properly restructured in a way that the yearnings of the citizens would be properly met. He also poured encomiums on his Ondo State counterpart, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a courageous governor, who has achieved milestones during his tenure.

Governor Oyebanji yesterday, applauded Akeredolu at a book launch in Akure organised in the honour of the Ondo state Governor by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the author. The book is titled, ‘Aketi:The Courage to Lead in Trying times.’ Using several appellations to describe the Ondo State governor, Oyebanji, who was represented by the Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Dr. Mrs. Habibat Adubiaro, said: “Arakunrin Akeredolu as a quintessential gentleman, the archetype of courage and fiery Ebora that professes in the market square, Aketi is everything an omoluabi should be. He is the epitome of courage, composure and candour that is associated with the pantheon gods of the Yoruba spiritual Cosmo. Speaking further, he said: “Aketi as the Caterpillar that brings to submission the arrogance of the bullies no matter who they are. He does not falter nor shrink before them. Oyebanji said the title of the biography written to honour Akeredolu, is very appropriate given the Governor’s uncommon courage and feats in Ondo, adding that: “the title of the book is very apt, fitting and topical to his trajectory. It summarises the totality of the Aketi phenomenon as a student activist, public -spirited lawyer, NBA President and consummate politician and governor.”

