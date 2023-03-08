News

Oyebanji promises to improve healthcare facilities

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has stressed the government’s commitment to renovating public hospitals. He stated this yesterday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the General Hospital, Ilawe-Ekiti. Oyebanji said his administration embarked on the renovation of all health facilities to ensure an effective healthcare delivery system.

The governor, who was conducted around the hospital complex by the Chief Medical Director Oladimeji Ashafa, said he was happy that he came to see the situation by himself, adding that regular inspection of facilities and projects across the state would be a major feature of his administration.

He urged the workers not to be discouraged by the physical structure, assuring them that the hospital would be captured in the next phase of the hospital renovation project, which he said was being done in phases. He also called on prominent indigenes to contribute their quotas in ensuring the well-being of government facilities in their localities. The governor, who made a personal donation of a 7.5kva generator to the hospital to boost its services and bring about effective service delivery.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Ohanaeze woos ex-Kano Emir, Sanusi, to join campaign

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide, Youth Wing, yesterday, urged the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, to join in the political campaign of producing a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.   Acting National leader of the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, Onwuasoanya Jones, stated this in Owerri, the Imo […]
News Top Stories

Taking a nap can boost brain function – Researchers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in China have said that taking a nap in the afternoon could actually boost mental agility. According to the result of their findings reported in the journal ‘General Psychiatry,’ a midday nap was associated with a rise in “locational awareness,” verbal fluency and working memory, though, the study couldn’t prove cause and effect. The […]
News

How private creditors are plunging Nigeria’s economy into crisis – CISLAC, Christian Aid

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

International conference The history and roles of international finance can be traced to 1944 when the two Bretton Woods institutions-World Bank, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were created to respond to the global needs for development finance. With no provision for the private sector, over the years […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica