Oyebanji promises to improve healthcare facilities

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has stressed the government’s commitment to renovating public hospitals. He stated this yesterday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the General Hospital, Ilawe-Ekiti. Oyebanji said his administration embarked on the renovation of all health facilities to ensure an effective healthcare delivery system.

The governor, who was conducted around the hospital complex by the Chief Medical Director Oladimeji Ashafa, said he was happy that he came to see the situation by himself, adding that regular inspection of facilities and projects across the state would be a major feature of his administration.

He urged the workers not to be discouraged by the physical structure, assuring them that the hospital would be captured in the next phase of the hospital renovation project, which he said was being done in phases. He also called on prominent indigenes to contribute their quotas in ensuring the well-being of government facilities in their localities. The governor, who made a personal donation of a 7.5kva generator to the hospital to boost its services and bring about effective service delivery.

