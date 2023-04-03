Oyebanji Promises To Reposition EKSU For Academic Excellence

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has said that his administration would reposition Ekiti State University, Ado- Ekiti (EKSU) as a centre of academic excellence through a strategic collaboration with the University Council, management and unions, students body, parents, and other stakeholders.

The Governor stated this at the weekend while receiving a delegation of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) led by its Vice President, Mr Akinteye Babatunde in his office.

He said he had to constitute the University council after rigorous but careful consultation and came up with people he believed could add value to the institution and help solve the myriad of problems bedeviling it.

He assured that his government would do what is administratively possible to return EKSU to its pride of place and save it from total collapse as he would not want to be seen as usurping the power and responsibility of the university council and that of management.

The NANS leadership has sought the intervention of the Governor in the tuition fee issue in the University in the meeting held at the Governor’s Office, Ado- Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji, who is also the Visitor to the University identified what he called the “politicization of school fees” by some political leaders as one of the sources of crises in the university.

He said a situation where school fees were reduced for political reasons without recourse to or consultation with the council and management to arrive at a realistic fee chargeable would always lead to a crisis.

He stressed the need for all the stakeholders of the institution to have a meeting where the development and repositioning of the institution would be discussed and bring an end to all problems once and for all.

Governor Oyebanji, who noted that the institution was without electricity supply for more than ten years promised to restore electricity supply to the institution through the state-owned Independent Power Project (IPP) as well as the timely completion of the 12kilometer road from Ado-Ekiti through the University gate to Iworoko Ekiti to make the campus more conducive for academic work.

He commended the maturity displayed by all unions in the institution thanking them for their perseverance, and sacrifice and for having the interest of the state and the students at heart.

“I’m obligated to EKSU, EKSU produced me and I’m proud of it. So, I plead with you to show patience and see what we are going to do because I have confidence in the ability of the newly appointed council members to bring to bear their wealth of experience in ensuring that we have a university that works, a university that gives you pride and which guarantee a stable educational system.

“As a government, we are working so hard to ensure that we get electricity to that place, we are constructing the road to Iworoko. Part of the reason why we are doing that is to ensure that you have thoroughfare to campus and we’ve spent billions of Naira on that road just to make life easy for you.

“EKSU is sick, extremely sick, and it is in ICU and we have a choice to either live it to die and close it down or we attempt a revival of that institution.

“One thing I can assure you is that we can’t be emotional about the problem in EKSU, students complain that they don’t graduate on time, and workers are not been paid regularly. You spoke about subvention.

“We have a choice either to push for a 21st-century institution or a glorified secondary school, I went to the same university and I knew how it was then compared to now with respect to the quality of education not minding the physical structures. I don’t know if you are aware, Mr Vice President, that for the past ten years, EKSU has had no electricity despite having students studying Engineering and Computer Science, last week I demanded what it will cost the government to extend that state’s IPP to the university and they said it will cost N500Million, I will rather do that than ask the university to bear the cost.

“The reason I am saying this is for you to know that we have a stake in the University because most of the cabinet members including myself were alumni of EKSU. I have an endowment of N250,000 in the institution for the best student. So, all of us are critical stakeholders in that University. The Governor stated.

Earlier, the Vice President of NANS, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde requested the intervention of the Governor to make EKSU management reverse the hike in the tuition of the institution saying education was a right of every Nigerian and should not be allowed to be commercialized.

Akinteye noted that the high tuition fees of the institution have led to a drastic reduction in student enrolment at EKSU stressing the need for government to increase subvention to the institution to enable it to meet its responsibility to its workers and offset its debt of N13Billion.

Also at the meeting were the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Barr. Bamidele Agbede, Special Adviser on Education, Science, and Technology, Dr Bimpe Aderiye, Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, My Yinka Oyebode, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr Kayode Arogundade and former President of NANS, Comrade Sunday Ashefon.

