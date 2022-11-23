Oyebanji receives new Speaker

The Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday presented its new Speaker Mrs Bunmi Adelugba to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and All Progressives Party (APC) leaders in the local government areas. Adelugba was officially presented with 17 other lawmakers in attendance. Deputy Speaker Akeem Jamiu said the crisis that broke out in the Assembly leading to the removal of Gboyega Aribisogan as Speaker on Monday as an embarrassment not only to theAPCbutalsotothepeople. Adelugba promised to always maintain allegiance to the people. Ekiti APC Chairman Paul Omotosho distanced the party from the crisis, saying “the party does not have interest in who becomes the leader of the House”.

