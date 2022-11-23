News

Oyebanji receives new Speaker

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday presented its new Speaker Mrs Bunmi Adelugba to Governor Biodun Oyebanji and All Progressives Party (APC) leaders in the local government areas. Adelugba was officially presented with 17 other lawmakers in attendance. Deputy Speaker Akeem Jamiu said the crisis that broke out in the Assembly leading to the removal of Gboyega Aribisogan as Speaker on Monday as an embarrassment not only to theAPCbutalsotothepeople. Adelugba promised to always maintain allegiance to the people. Ekiti APC Chairman Paul Omotosho distanced the party from the crisis, saying “the party does not have interest in who becomes the leader of the House”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Olubadan designate
News

Consult Makinde on security policy, Olubadan counsels Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to consult the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on how to make the country safer and better secured for all citizens. Oba Balogun, who made the charge while fielding questions from journalists in his Alarere […]
News Top Stories

Graft war: Nigeria may lose $5.6bn over OPL 245 scam, HEDA warns

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…urges FG not to succumb to IOCs, corrupt politicians Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has charged the Federal Government to properly pursue the case of the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Nigeria’s largest oil field, where Nigeria was said to have been deprived of $5.6bn. This is as the organisation warned that […]
News

Oyo police probe discovery of carcass in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Oyo State Police Command have commenced investigation into the mysterious discovery of the decomposed corpse of a man declared missing four years ago, found lying on his bed in a 3 – bedroom apartment at Awotan, Apete area of Ibadan.   Residents of the community who last saw the man identified as Aderemi John […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica