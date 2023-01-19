Business

Oyebanji reiterates commitment to state varsity

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has assured management and unions in Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti that his administration is committed to ensuring the institution returns to its pride of place among Universities in Nigeria. Oyebanji gave the assurance yesterday when he received in audience a delegation from the university, comprising management, Alumni and the four unions executives. Reiterating the resolve of his administration to providing a lasting solution to the myriads of problems facing the University.

He commended the various unions in the University for maintaining peace with the management of the institution despite the precarious situation the institution had found itself. The governor, who revealed that he was also an alumnus of the university with a sizeable members of his cabinet assured them that government would not play politics with the welfare of the various stakeholders in the University and promised to carry the unions along in any decision government might want to take concerning them.

 

