Oyebanji sets up committee on political appointments

In fulfilment of his preelection promise to the people of Ekiti State to get them involved in the appointment of political office holders in his government, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed an eight-member committee to coordinate the process. A press release yesterare day by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said that; “The committee has the mandate of the governor to consult with relevant stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state, screenandrecommend names of suitable candidates for political appointment.” Some of the key requirements the committee will consider, aside paper qualifications according to the statement include ‘track record, character, competence, compassion, integrity, diligence and contribution to community development,’ among others. Oyebode added that; “The committee’s task, however, does not cover appointments into the governing councils of state-owned tertiary institutions, as there are laid down procedures guiding such appointments.”

