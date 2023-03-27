Oyebanji sets up committee on political appointments

In fulfilment of his preelection promise to the people of Ekiti State to get them involved in the appointment of political office holders in his government, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed an eight-member committee to coordinate the process. A press release yesterare day by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, said that; “The committee has the mandate of the governor to consult with relevant stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state, screenandrecommend names of suitable candidates for political appointment.” Some of the key requirements the committee will consider, aside paper qualifications according to the statement include ‘track record, character, competence, compassion, integrity, diligence and contribution to community development,’ among others. Oyebode added that; “The committee’s task, however, does not cover appointments into the governing councils of state-owned tertiary institutions, as there are laid down procedures guiding such appointments.”
Related Articles
Spotlight Initiative boss tasks more states to pass VAPP law
…as EU, UN laud Adamawa for assenting to the law The National Coordinator of the Spotlight Initiative, Hadiza Aminu Dorayi has urged states that have not yet passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to do so as a way of prioritising the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5 on women’s rights and empowerment. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Controversy over delegates’ lists threatens PDP congresses
…as party reschedules primaries again Controversy over lists of three-man ad hoc delegates that will elect the party’s candidates for next year’s general elections has put the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the spot. The party has for the umpteenth time, rescheduled its primaries and congresses, which was to start today with the election of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: South-East govs set up regional security outfit, Ebubeagu
Governors of the South-East geopolitical zone of the country comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states have resolved to set up a regional security outfit that will be known as ‘Ebubeagu’. The governors also agreed that open grazing has been banned and should be enforced by security agencies. These were part of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)