Oyebanji sets up committee to resolve gratuity issues

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has set up a five-man committee to resolve the issues over payment of outstanding gratuities to pensioners. While setting up the committee during a meeting with the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) executives, he urged pensioners to have trust in the structure being put in place to look at their welfare. Members of the committee are the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning Akintunde Oyebode; Head of Service Bamidele Agbede; Special Adviser on Investment, Trade and Industry, Mrs Tayo Adeola; Special Adviser, Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management Niyi Adebayo; and Executive Secretary of Ekiti State PITAD Francis Omotoso. “The committee will meet with NUP to crack this gratuity nut and I believe strongly that we should be able to have a solution before the end of the year so by January next year, we will start to implement the resolution of that committee,” Oyebanji said. The governor added that the committee would have the opportunity to review all issues associated with payment of gratuity and solve the problem permanently. The NUP Chairman Joel Akinola commended the governor for prompt payment of pensions since he assumed office in October.

 

