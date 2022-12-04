Oyebanji signs N21bn supplementary budget

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has accented to the N21 billion supplementary budget duly passed by the State House of Assembly.

With the development, the appropriation for the 2022 fiscal year stands at N122,669,039,657.27, (one hundred and twenty two billion, six hundred and sixty nine million, thirty- nine thousand, six hundred and fifty seven hundred, twenty seven Kobo) consisting of N83,907,265,490.61 for recurrent expenditure and N38,761,774,166.66 for capital expenditure.

The 2022 appropriation act was originally N100, 753, 993, 241.60 with recurrent expenditure at N60,459,997,347.79 and capital at N40,293,995,893.81.

Signing the supplementary budget, which is a re-jig of the 2022 appropriation to take care of current economic realities and components of the six pillars development agenda of his administration, Oyebanji said the new appropriation would enable the administration take care of so many pressing issues crucial to the development of the state.

He commended members of the State House of Assembly for prioritising the interest of the state above any other considerations by working speedily on the passage of the budget.

The supplementary budget was presented to the House of Assembly in October with the hope of helping the government deliver on its avowed promises to the people.

Oyebanji, who appealed to the Legislators to give the passage of the 2023 appropriation bill, speedy consideration before the end of the year, commended them for their support for the administration.

He also gave kudos to members of the House of Assembly for the amicable resolution of the recent impasse without external influence.

“One of the reasons for this ceremony is to show to the whole world that you have resolved your internal wrangling amicably, also to put pressure on in respect of the 2023 appropriation bill before you. It is my hope that before the end of the year. We will come here again to sign that bill into law because as at today, five weeks plus have gone out of our four-year tenure without an appropriation duly passed and signed.”

Earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, said the presentation of the supplementary budget was to demonstrate the resolve of the governor to place high premium on accountability, probity and transparency in government spending.

The Speaker assured the governor of robust and cordial working relationship with the administration to enhance its success.

