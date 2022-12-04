News

Oyebanji signs N21bn supplementary budget

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has accented to the N21 billion supplementary budget duly passed by the State House of Assembly.

With the development, the appropriation for the 2022 fiscal year stands at N122,669,039,657.27, (one hundred and twenty two billion, six hundred and sixty nine million, thirty- nine thousand, six hundred and fifty seven hundred, twenty seven Kobo) consisting of N83,907,265,490.61 for recurrent expenditure and N38,761,774,166.66 for capital expenditure.

The 2022 appropriation act was originally N100, 753, 993, 241.60 with recurrent expenditure at N60,459,997,347.79 and capital at N40,293,995,893.81.

Signing the supplementary budget, which is a re-jig of the 2022 appropriation to take care of current economic realities and components of the six pillars development agenda of his administration, Oyebanji said the new appropriation would enable the administration take care of so many pressing issues crucial to the development of  the state.

He commended members of the State House of Assembly for prioritising the interest of the state above any other considerations by working speedily on the passage of the budget.

The supplementary budget was presented to the House of Assembly in October with the hope of helping the government deliver on its avowed promises to the people.

Oyebanji, who appealed to the Legislators to give the passage of the 2023 appropriation bill, speedy consideration before the end of the year, commended them for their support for the administration.

He also gave kudos to members of the House of Assembly for the amicable resolution of the recent impasse without external influence.

“One of the reasons for this ceremony is to show to the whole world that you have resolved your internal wrangling amicably, also to put pressure on  in respect of the 2023 appropriation bill before you. It is my hope that before the end of the year. We will come here again to sign that bill into law because as at today, five weeks plus have gone out of our four-year tenure without an appropriation duly passed and signed.”

Earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, said the presentation of the supplementary budget was to demonstrate the resolve of the governor to place high premium on accountability, probity and transparency in government spending.

The Speaker assured the governor of robust and cordial working relationship with the administration to enhance its success.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Completion of NCDMB building will create employment opportunities – Buhari

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the completion of the Local Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will create employment for the locals especially for the people of the Niger Delta. Speaking virtually from Abuja during the commissioning of the 17-storey building, the president maintained that the completion […]
News

N’Zealand locks down largest city after fresh COVID-19 case  

Posted on Author Reporter

    New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country’s biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded. The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she […]
News

Sorry state of Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun highway

Posted on Author EMMANUEL IFEANYI,

The deplorable condition of the 50-kilometre Obehie-Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun highway that connects Abia, Akwa Ibom and some parts of Rivers State, has brought untold hardship to commuters and residents. Many have described the road as an embarrassment to the Niger Delta region, while others see it as a death trap. EMMANUEL IFEANYI, visited the road for an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica