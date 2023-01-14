News

Oyebanji takes Tinubu's presidential campaign to wards

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Friday paid an unscheduled visit to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ado-Ekiti, Ward 1 chapter where party faithful held their ward meeting. The governor whose visit caught members unawares said the gesture was aimed at knowing the readiness of members for the forthcoming general elections and to canvass support for the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oyebanji, who expressed satisfaction at the turn out of members explained that Tinubu had always been there for the state through hick and thin without asking for anything in return. He stated that the forthcoming presidential election is a befitting opportunity to repay Tinubu’s kind gesture “with our votes”.

Oyebanji equally used the medium to ask members to mobilize massively for the coming February 3rd mega rally for the Presidential Candidate of the party. He said, “Tinubu would be coming to Ekiti for the first time to ask us for a vote for himself which would be the only personal favour he would ever ask from Ekiti people. “Since we started progressive politics in Ekiti, there is somebody we have always seen come rain, come sunshine. Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has never left us alone for once.

 

