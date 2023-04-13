Oyebanji Tasks Newly Inaugurated Sch. Council on Commitment

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has urged the newly appointed governing council members of three higher institutions in the state on meaningful collaborate with the school management and come up with fruitful ideas to correct the anomalies in the institutions.

The new councils inaugurated on Thursday are Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado-Ekiti with Prof. Akin Oyebode, as Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman, Bamidele Olumilia University of Education, Science, Technology, Ikere-Ekiti, BOUESTI, with Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, as Chancellor and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, with Dr Adedamola Dada, as Council Chairman.

Oyebanji tasked the council members to rightly position the institutions under them for remarkable improvement.

The governor who spoke at the government house chamber in Ado-Ekiti stated they must work assiduously with the management and other stakeholders to end the precarious situation in which the institution find themselves in now.

“forge a way forward on how to end academic instability, students restiveness, unpaid salaries, bureaucratic slackness that makes it impossible to get certificate and transcript ready on time and a whole lot of problems that continue to confront the development of the institutions”

The Governor added that these institutions are still faced with the challenge of meeting their emolument and overhead costs, just as institutional governance is a big issue.

“there have been too many instabilities in the academic calendar of the institutions, especially EKSU, which has greatly eroded stakeholders’ confidence in its stability and competitiveness”

“I urged the council to work towards ensuring stability in the academic calendar and full accreditation of programmes”

Governor Oyebanji said the council members and management must strive to be on top of the league in research, endowment, and training of globally competitive students.

Responding on behalf of the three council members, Prof. Akin Oyebode, assured the governor that they would all do their best to position the institutions where they are supposed to be to produce the best and the brightest.

Oyebode pledged their loyalty and commitment to their new assignment.