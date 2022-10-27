News

Oyebanji To FERMA: Fix federal roads in Ekiti without delay

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, yesterday expressed worry over the poor condition of roads in the state. The governor therefore called on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to, as a matter of urgency, classify the roads as emergency and make concerted efforts to fix them without delay. Oyebanji made the plea when he paid a working visit to the Director General of FERMA, Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said Ekiti people are eager to see the federal roads become motorable just as the yuletide season approaches. The governor said Ekiti roads were among the best in the country until early this year when an unprecedented huge number of heavy trucks started plying the roads as alternative routes to Abuja, the South East and parts of the North.

He said the huge number of articulated vehicles caused untold damage to Ekiti roads, making it difficult to access the state. Stressing the importance of good roads to safety and economic development, Governor Oyebanji urged the agency to prioritise Ekiti roads as the state is already cut out of other parts of the country.

 

