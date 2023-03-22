Oyebanji To Speak At Akeredolu’s Book Presentation

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, will on Friday be speaking on “Re-awakening the Restructuring Debate: Setting a National Rebirth Agenda”, as Guest Speaker at Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s book presentation in Akure, Ondo State.

This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media to Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

According to him,

the presentation of the book, titled “Aketi: The Courage to Lead in Trying Times”, is in commemoration of the second anniversary of Governor Akeredolu’s second term in office.

The event which holds at the Dome, Alagbaka, Akure has the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye as Chief Host, while Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun is Book Presenter.

“Governor Oyebanji, a political scientist and Secretary of the Committee for the Creation of Ekiti State in the nineties, is an avowed advocate of restructuring of the polity. He has canvassed this position in many fora and publications. He was inaugurated Governor of Ekiti State on October 16, 2022” the statement added.

