Oyebanji: Why FG should extend oil sector cost optimisation initiative

Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Chief Executive Officer of 11Plc, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, bares his mind on what the focus of Nigeria should be after the deregulation of downstream sector. He also airs his view on domestic refining in Nigeria as well as the recent agreement MOMAN had with NNPC on energy security at a virtual interaction. ADEOLA YUSUF was there.

What is next after deregulation?

The public, which includes the downstream operators, are key stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. We believe that as a country, we have and should move beyond the debate on the arguments for the removal of petrol price subsidies. The discussion we should be having today is how best to maximise the benefits of the removal of price controls and subsidies while minimising the adverse effects of this action on our citizens.

Your group has for the umpteenth time complained about low margin and poor investment recovery. What is your stand on need for cost optimisation?

Anyone involved in the fuel supply chain, either as operators or regulators must demonstrate cost optimization in every practical and public way possible. In line with the recently launched Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), efforts must be made to reduce costs of production, administration and governance throughout the petroleum value chain in the Nigerian petroleum sector, (particularly) the downstream, in order to promote efficiency and competitiveness within the industry and ensure value creation for all consumers.

However, beyond this initiative being limited to the petroleum industry, we believe it is a notion that should be applied to the Nigerian landscape, particularly in the area of governance.

As promised by the government, a visible and measured reduction in the cost of governance throughout the polity would bring about savings which can be directed toward improving the livelihood of the average Nigerian. This cost optimization initiative would demonstrate to Nigerians the good faith of the decision makers in both the public and private sectors.

What is your view on domestic refining capacity in Nigeria?

Despite being a country blessed with petroleum resources, we still import refined products. Even though refining would not start in Nigeria immediately, as a result of a whole catalogue of diverse and varied reasons which will not be listed here today, it is necessary that we as a Country have some clarity as to when optimal internal refining capacity will return to Nigeria.

We need to collectively and as a nation, track the progress of work at all the new refineries under construction across the Country to ensure they are delivered timely, efficiently and sustainably.

If need be, private investment should be brought in to facilitate the rehabilitation and upgrade of the NNPC refineries for the efficient growth of Nigeria’s internal refining capacity and to ensure energy sufficiency for the Country.

Talk to us more about the margin, petroleum product theft, truck fleet renewal and the need for maintenance of infrastructure?

MOMAN believes that an immediate increase in margins is necessary to halt the further degeneration of the petroleum distribution infrastructure. The restructuring or reform of the downstream oil industry is necessary.

The elimination of oil theft and leakages in the system, the optimisation of the supply chain, the introduction of alternative energies and the regular and consistent maintenance of the distribution infrastructure are all necessary aspects of this downstream reform, which the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill will provide an opportunity for the country to resolve once and for all.

Recently, MOMAN attended a working session under the direction of the NNPC GMD designed to curb and indeed eliminate fuel theft in the downstream petroleum industry. MOMAN wishes to reiterate that its membership in no way condones fuel theft, fuel adulteration or illegal refining of petroleum products by unlicensed en- tities.

MOMAN membership, working with its business partners, will do all in its power to support the federal government and the NNPC to eliminate these malpractices. This will include, working with our transporters and dealers to strengthen processes and ensure that no illegal or adulterated products find its way into our system.

What informed the recent agreement MOMAN had with NNPC on energy security in Nigeria?

Basically, we went to NNPC for number of reasons. One, we went to congratulate the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Slyva and the group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, on the new appointments.

We welcomed them and expressed our solidarity with them and our desire to cooperate with the duo and work to make the oil and gas industry better. We did intimate both the minister and Kyari with some of our problems.

The GMD of NNPC specifically told us that one of the key objectives they have from the president was to ensure that there is energy security. What that means to average Nigerians is to make sure that no queues and shortages of fuel within the system.

Our commitment to them was to cooperate and work smoothly with them to ensure that the objectives are met. That is why it is also important for them to support us so that we too can be involved and that would help solidify the energy security that government is talking about.

Perhaps, the key issue for us above everything else, is the margin – what we earn on a litre of fuel dispensed. That margin is determined by the template of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).It has been fixed for a long time, meanwhile all our costs continued to escalate.

Be it salaries and wages, contractors demand more due to inflationary pressures and yet what we earned on every litre, which is meant to pay for the costs have been stationary.

Even, if you count the exchange rate alone, what it was three years ago and today and you look at the rate of inflation that alone tells you that if you are looking in real terms, what we are earning now probably is what only a fraction of it.

That is why you see the negative results of oil companies in the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The same reason you see AMCON running after people and closing depots down and others.

What do you want government to do about the profit margin, would you advocate the need to adjust the pump price of fuel to cater for this?

This is something within the purview of government’s control. In other climes, government is not involved in this. The margin you generate is dependent on your level of efficiency.

The more you are efficient, the more you reduce cost. In Nigeria, we find ourselves in different situation whereby it is the government that determines the price of product. What the transporters and dealers would make. The answer to your question is that we would like government to look at a way that can alleviate the pressure caused by the fixed margins.

This may include reducing some of the government’s charges on the template or increasing the price. What we are saying in essence is that they should save our souls. Many of the companies are dying. We know why we have not been aggressive on this is that government is spending so much on subsidy, which is taking chunk of the money.

That is probably why we think we are not moving rapidly on the margin side. What we are saying is that if we wait, there may be no company left by the time we get ourselves together.

What is the current amount of subsidy the government currently owes your members?

Probably 70 to 80 per cent of the subsidy would have been paid now through promissory note.

We are appreciative of the efforts of government to find way to solve the problem. It is not a perfect solution, what would have been perfect is for us to get the cash. We have got this promissory note, if we want to turn this promissory note into cash immediately they are significantly discounted.

The first tranch, I think up to 14 to 15 per cent discount. All these are not helping the cash flows of the companies in the industry. It is making life very difficult and that is why many have fallen by the wayside, especially from financing cash flow.

Is MOMAN thinking floating refinery in Nigeria?

As an association, it is the individual company that has to make investment decision, but one of the things you have to take into account is: is the investment good for economic refining? You can do modular refinery, but if you really want to build something that has 100,000 barrels or 200,000 barrels a day, you are talking about billions of dollars.

So, the question you have to ask yourself is, if you are going to make such an investment, do you want to do it in an environment where the margin you are going to earn on the highest volume product is determined and fixed?

This means whatever your cost, expenses may be, and you are forced to operate within those margins. If you go to bank to raise money for such a requirement, the bank will tell you this doesn’t make economic sense and therefore, it won’t finance it.

I am aware that even the famous Dangote refinery, some of the funding is from his personal capital, not 100 per cent from the bank. It has been difficult to raise money from the bank given the economic environment that we are operating in and given the fact that the industry is regulated. So, we will wait and see.

I would have thought that since 1960, we will have an industry that would be encouraging of private investment and have more expansion to enable it employ more Nigerians, but what you see is contraction, unemployment.

OVH recently recent laid off some workers and many others are looking into that option too, simply because it is more difficult to cope. Your company changed name from Mobil to 11Plc, what does this mean to its growth and value addition in the industry?

It is more than two years now that we changed to 11Plc. Like every change, it has teething problems. What I would say is that it has opened us to tremendous investments.

We have injected fresh capital and operate our facilities, especially on the lubricant business that has added more value for us. The new shareholders are committed to the growth and expansion of the company in those areas where we were able to get returns on investment.

So, I think, I would say the experience has been positive, but not without its teething problems. We have been able to deal with most of them and we are now stabilising. We are gradually adjusting to the new culture occasioned by the change of name. The trajectory is on the upward swing.

Tell us other investment plans you have apart from the ones you inherited from the old company?

One area we have veered into aggressively is the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise called cooking gas. You will see that we have invested in LPG skids in several retail outlets, mostly in Lagos.

Our intention is to go into other areas because we believe it is consistent with government’s policy of increasing LPG usage in Nigeria and bringing it closer to the people. We believe having LPG skids in the stations is even the best option because it gets closer to the people through that way.

Our LPG facilities are state of the art and built according to the safety standards of the Department of Petroleum Resources. We are also investing in new LPG sphere, which would contain about 5000 metric tonnes of storage capacity We have expanded our operation in aviation fuel, which we left about five years ago.

With the change in ownership, we had gone back to the business in a big way. So, we have invested in additional storage for aviation fuel. We are looking for any opportunity we can, especially in areas that are not governmentcontrolled and where we can deployed our expertise and efficiency to add value.

What is your conclusion from all we have discussed?

With a fully deregulated downstream industry, the natural fear and anticipation of Nigerians is the increase in the price of transportation, food items and the attendant economic hardships. Solutions to these challenges can only emanate from a collective resolve by all stakeholders to face up to these challenges together.

We must as a nation debate and share pragmatic and realistic initiatives to mitigate the impact of a pump price increase which could follow a fully deregulated downstream. We stand with Nigeria and Nigerians through this difficult time and support the Federal Government’s promise to pass the PIB this year and fully deregulate the petroleum downstream sector.

The benefit of a liberalized downstream is the most visible means of growing the economy in the medium to long term. Nigeria can become the refining hub of West and Central Africa and eventually the whole of Africa if we stick to this path of investing in new refineries, adopting a cost optimization initiative, building an environment that promotes competition and creates a sustainable petroleum sector.

These actions would lead to increased employment, reduced poverty and reduced social inequity. We must take advantage of the opportunities brought by the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA) and fully benefit from our barrels of crude, getting the maximum value it can bring Nigeria.

In conclusion, MOMAN is calling for a national discourse among all stakeholders including Government, Labour, Civil Society Organizations, the Organized Private Sector and Operators, not on the merits or demerits of petrol subsidy removal, but on the initiatives that can be taken to ease the impact of the subsidy removal on the most vulnerable in our society.

MOMAN remains committed to the sustainability and institutionalization of a viable downstream petroleum industry for the social and economic growth of our Country, Nigeria.

