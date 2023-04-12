Oyebanji’s Execution Of AGILE Programme Will Promote Girl Child Education In Ekiti – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon Adesola Gold Adedayo, has declared that the total commitment injected by Governor Biodun Oyebanji to the full implementation of the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme being undertaken in partnership with the World Bank will go a long way in promoting girl child education in the state.

The Osun-Ekiti-born politician said zealous and dispassionate execution of the programme will develop girl child and reduce cases of early marriage, teenage pregnancy and school dropouts among girl child.

Adedayo stated that the sum of $25m to be benefited by Ekiti within five years through the collaborative programme by 203 schools will help in changing the face of education in terms of aesthetic value, and e-learning, and will serve as a morale booster for students and teachers.

The former Senior Legislative Assistant said this in a statement he made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday.

Adedayo made the remark in reaction to the official launch of AGILE in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday and the distribution of about 1,000 laptop computers to 35 schools by the first lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji to aid e-learning and competitiveness among students.

Responding to the educational programme, the APC leader, commended Governor Oyebanji for making Ekiti a pacesetter on issues of gender equality in the country, saying no efforts should be spared to launch the female gender to reckoning in academics, politics, governance and economic empowerment.

Adedayo added that the world has gone beyond the prism where women are considered inferior or second-class citizens, lauding the Ekiti government for leading the pack in the comity of states promoting gender balancing.

He said the concept behind AGILE was apt and apposite at this point when over 60 per cent of the 13 million dropouts in Nigeria are females, stating that the programme will help in bridging the existing gap and promote girls academically.

The APC chieftain said the programme which involves the distribution of laptop computers to some female students will bolster e-learning, an educational concept that has gained traction in the global community.

Adedayo said: “Let me commend the government of Ekiti State for working hard and ensuring that Ekiti was one of the few states that benefited from the educational programme in Nigeria.

“Keeping girls in schools has been a challenge in Africa. That was why the number of dropouts among females keep increasing. But with the advent of AGILE, our girls will receive attentions and the right impetus to be in school.

“AGILE areas of focus include promotion of hygiene for girls, distribution of laptop computers, provision of instructional materials for schools among others and these are critical areas where Ekiti’s education had required interventions.

“I want to appeal to our parents to complement the efforts of the state government by ensuring a balance between girls and boys in their considerations for education and other issues”.