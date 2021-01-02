News Top Stories

Oyedepo: Devil using COVID-19 to attack churches

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The founder and senior minister of the Living Faith Church (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, yesterday said the devil was using the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to attack the church of Christ. Delivering his New Year’s sermon in his church in Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo reportedly said there was nothing in coronavirus, according to an online news portal, Ist News.

Oyedepo’s comment is coming on the heels of the second wave of the virus, which has led to the closure of religious centres in a bid to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections recorded daily in the country.

The pastor who has always condemned the protocols put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 said; “When the church goes against a man, his destiny is finished. When the church goes against a system, that system will crash.

“Men and brethren, there is nothing in COVID-19. One of the governors was making some statements recently and said, ‘We have only had five cases since the noise began. So, where is COVID-19? “One governor was also quoted as saying, ‘I saw people at National Identification area, no distancing, no nothing and how much more the church of God where there is order’.” Bishop Oyedepo continued; “There is no COVID-19 in National Population Card Centre.

There is no social distancing in the market. “As a matter of fact, There is nowhere to wash hands or wash nose and even the officials who are in charge are also buying things there. “What I think they don’t know is that the church has changed level. When the church launches an attack against anyone or system, that system crashes. Thank God we have prevailed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Largest ship berths at Onne Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The largest gearless container vessel with a capacity of 9,971 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) has berthed at Onne Port. It is the first biggest vessel that has ever called at the country’s port in its history of shipping for over a century.   It was learnt that the ship, Maerskline Stardelhorn, with overall length of […]
News Top Stories

Party de-registration: INEC heads to S’Court

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will challenge Monday’s judgement of Court of Appeal, denying it power to deregister political parties, at the Supreme Court.   The commission in a statement by Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said it has been served with the judgement.   “We recall that on […]
News

FG flags off Umahia diagnostic centre

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) continued its intervention in the health sector yesterday with the inauguration of Umahia Diagnostic Centre, third in the series, a centre the Federal Government is banking on to change the face of health care system in the country. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica