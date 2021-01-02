Oyedepo: Devil using COVID-19 to attack churches

The founder and senior minister of the Living Faith Church (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, yesterday said the devil was using the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to attack the church of Christ. Delivering his New Year’s sermon in his church in Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo reportedly said there was nothing in coronavirus, according to an online news portal, Ist News.

Oyedepo’s comment is coming on the heels of the second wave of the virus, which has led to the closure of religious centres in a bid to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections recorded daily in the country.

The pastor who has always condemned the protocols put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 said; “When the church goes against a man, his destiny is finished. When the church goes against a system, that system will crash.

“Men and brethren, there is nothing in COVID-19. One of the governors was making some statements recently and said, ‘We have only had five cases since the noise began. So, where is COVID-19? “One governor was also quoted as saying, ‘I saw people at National Identification area, no distancing, no nothing and how much more the church of God where there is order’.” Bishop Oyedepo continued; “There is no COVID-19 in National Population Card Centre.

There is no social distancing in the market. “As a matter of fact, There is nowhere to wash hands or wash nose and even the officials who are in charge are also buying things there. “What I think they don’t know is that the church has changed level. When the church launches an attack against anyone or system, that system crashes. Thank God we have prevailed.”

Like this: Like Loading...