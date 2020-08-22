Oyedepo gives out last daughter in marriage

Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo has given out his last daughter Joyce in marriage.

Joyce, 28, wedded Abimbola Olaleye in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

The traditional ceremony had held on Friday on the same day Oyedepo’s marriage clocked 38.

Joyce is the last child out of four children born of Oyedepo and his wife Faith.

The other children are David Jr, Isaac and Love.