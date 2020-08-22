Oyedepo gives out last daughter in marriage

Related Articles
RCCG excommunicates pastor for attempting adultery
T he Redeemed Christian Church of God has excommunicated Mr Gideon Bakare and relieved him of all ministerial duties in the Mission. Bakare, who was an Assistant Pastor in the Church, was recently accused of attempted act of adultery with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure, Ondo State. RCCG’s […]
NCPC applauds Pope’s peace efforts in Northern Nigeria
The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis for his earnest prayers against killings in Southern Kaduna and for the peace of Nigeria. Rev. Pam, in a statement at the end of strategic stakeholders meeting with states’ chairmen and secretaries of […]
Why are we in Christ?
There is always a reason why people taken action to achieve one purpose or the other. Based on this understanding there must be reason{s} why we as Christians are in Christ. Or rephrased in a more simplistic way; why do we go to church. A sincere answer to this question will go a […]
