Oyedepo: I’ll lay my bare hands on COVID-19 patients, breathe into them

Popular Nigerian pentecostal preacher and founder of Living Faith Chapel, David Oyedopo, has said he would lay his bare hands and breathe into any COVID-19 patient brought to him for prayer.

Oyedepo said this during his church’s programme on Saturday.

“Can you imagine anyone bringing a coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on him? Will I wear gloves to lay hands on them?

“I will lay hands on them; breathe into them; embrace them. What you carry is eternal life, it’s not human life. You should know that,” he said during the broadcast.

As expected, his broadcast message has gone viral and has attracted diverse reactions from his church members and the general public.

But this is not the first time Oyedepo would be courting controversies because of his COVID-19 related statements, reports premium times.

During a sermon on June 28, the cleric claimed his church recorded 114 COVID-19 healing testimonies.

Additionally, he said, Lagos and Ogun states were infected with an anti-church virus and not COVID-19.

He also condemned the closure of churches and other worship centres by Lagos and Ogun state governments.

