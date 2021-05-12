News Top Stories

Oyedepo, others 'thank God' as Dare Adeboye is buried

Cry not for him, Adeboye declares at son's burial

It was a free flow of emotions yesterday, as the remains of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was interred, at a solemn ceremony witnessed by family members, relatives, the church and well-meaning Nigerians. This is as the deceased father, Pastor Adeboye, urged Christians and other sympathisers not to cry over the death of his son. Adeboye stated this in a pre-recorded video played during the funeral service of Dare before he was buried at the Youth Centre of the Redemption Camp, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In attendance at the farewell service were his wife, Temiloluwa; his three daughters; his brother, Leke Adeboye, other siblings; the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel), David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; as well as his son. Dare, 42, the third child of the GO of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died last Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family. He was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 before his death. He was father to three daughters.

His death shocked the whole world as well-meaning persons, including presidents, governors and personalities condoled with the 79-year-old general overseer and his wife over the death of their son. Temiloluwa had, last night during a night of tribute for her late husband, said he was not afraid of death, adding that she was sure the late cleric was in heaven.

According to Temiloluwa, her husband told her before his death that if he died, he knew he was fulfilled because he had done what the Lord asked him to do. Meanwhile, Adeboye, while speaking in the video, said: “Cry if you wish, but don’t cry for Pastor D (Pastor Dare) because he is resting in glory. Cry because you are the one still fighting the battle. “Anyone who has caught a glimpse of heaven will not be crying for Pastor D because there is no comparison between heaven and earth. But then, fight courageously because, on the resurrection morning, we shall meet again.
“I want you to know that God who knows the end from the beginning knew long before the foundations of the world that what has happened was going to happen. “And because his word is forever settled, he said all things work together for good to them that love God. We may not understand now, but what has happened is going to work out for good. “I have once said that death is not a function of age because young people die, old people die and children die.”

According to him, the most important thing is not how long a man lives but how well. The G.O recalled that Jesus Christ died at the age of 33, while John the Baptist, who the Bible considered as the greatest of all men, never lived up to age 34. Adeboye, who reckoned that the church had lost a champion, urged the people to consider Dare’s death as a seed sown and which will germinate and produce bountiful harvest. “I want us to join our forces together and produce many champions like Damilare that will go round the whole world and shake the world for the Lord Jesus. That is how we can honour his memory,” he said.

