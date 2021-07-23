News

Oyedepo: sacked Pastors were 'unfruitful, blatant failures'

Founder of The Living Faith Church International (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has broken his silence on the recent sacking of over 40 pastors by the church, saying they were “unfruitful and blatant failures” to the growth of the church. Reacting to an allegation by one of the affected Pastors, Mr. Peter Godwin, that they were sacked for not generating enough income, Oyedepo said the sacked pastors were “unfruitful and blatant failure.” Recall that Godwin, who was in one of the church’s branches in Ekiti State, had claimed: “I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss. “They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.” Following his allegation, Nigerians reacted massively to the issue on social media with some stating it was within the rights of the church to hire and fire while others said the church was wrong to use income generation to evaluate pastors. Speaking further, Oyedepo said it was not surprising that people were mixing sentiment with spirituality, more so when they didn’t understand the crux of the issue. He said: “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.”

