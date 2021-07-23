Oyedepo: sacked Pastors were ‘unfruitful, blatant failures’

Founder of The Living Faith Church International (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has broken his silence on the recent sacking of over 40 pastors by the church, saying they were “unfruitful and blatant failures” to the growth of the church. Reacting to an allegation by one of the affected Pastors, Mr. Peter Godwin, that they were sacked for not generating enough income, Oyedepo said the sacked pastors were “unfruitful and blatant failure.” Recall that Godwin, who was in one of the church’s branches in Ekiti State, had claimed: “I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss. “They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.” Following his allegation, Nigerians reacted massively to the issue on social media with some stating it was within the rights of the church to hire and fire while others said the church was wrong to use income generation to evaluate pastors. Speaking further, Oyedepo said it was not surprising that people were mixing sentiment with spirituality, more so when they didn’t understand the crux of the issue. He said: “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.”
Related Articles
Police: Special operatives recover 753 machine gun ammunition rounds
The Force Headquarters has said that an intelligence-driven covert operation by police special forces, culminated in the interception and eventual recovery of 753 live rounds of ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG). According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the ammunition, which were concealed in a sack, were “being transported in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Mandela Day: MINILS feeds, educates 35 students
The Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS) on Sunday fed 35 students of Olunlade Senior Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, to mark the 2021 Nelson Mandela Day. The institute also educated the students on the importance of celebrating the life and times of the late South African president. Speaking at the event, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lekki attack: Use of live bullets high crime against Nigerian citizens – NLC
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said the use of live bullets against the youths demanding for good governance, was a high crime against citizens of the country. A statement signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary of th Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, condemned the killings of the protesters at Lekki […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)