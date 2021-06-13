Oyegun: Secessionist agitation by-product of APC’s Federalism report delay

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has put the blame of present day agitation on the inability of the party to implement the True Federalism report authored by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

Oyegun, who noted that the True Federalism Committee of the party was necessitated by members given different interpretations of the concept of restructuring.

Speaking at a book launch in Abuja over the weekend, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Ibadan said APC as a Progressive party must address agitations.

According to him, the present agitation for secession was as a result of APC not implementing its report that included among others state police and revenue sharing.

He gave the analogy that what is happening today is like a child who was denied garri when he asked for it, and who has come back to ask for a cake.

In his view, the APC should not think that it is only the military that can address agitation.

Speaking on issues that affect the True Federalism report of the party and present challenges, he said: “Let me refer to just one aspect of what the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu said. That is the document on true federalism which the party put together that passed through all the organs of the party. The Executive of the party, the National Working Committee, the Caucus, the NEC which is the highest organ of the party.

“Why did we do it at that time? We did it because like, it is happening today, there was this cacophony of voices. Two people in party could not agree on what they meant by restructuring. So the party needed to take control of the debate, define the issues, proffer solutions and went so far as to have some drafts legislation. It is not by any chance a perfect document. But it reflects then the thinking and the desires of the Nigerian people. Everybody kept quiet after we brought that document out, publicized it, held press conferences over it and most Nigerians were very, very happy.

“But once again, we did not make the kind of progress that we could have made and it has become once more, the topical subject in the Nigerian polity.

