Oyegun to Caretaker C’ttee: Implement our report on S’South APC for peace to reign

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has asked the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to implement the reconciliation report of his committee for the South South APC for peace to reign.

Oyegun stated this Wednesday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja where he submitted the reconciliation committee’s report.

The South South Reconciliation Committee, which was constituted last year, has as other members present during the submission of the report: former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen (Secretary); Sen. Clever Ikisikpo and Dr. Mariam Ali.

Represented by the reconciliation committee’s Secretary, Odigie-Oyegun said the committee met with a majority of party leaders in the South South notably the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire among others.

“We have examined issues confronting the states making up the zone. That is the purpose of this report. It is our hope that the party will take time out to study critically the contents of this report and therefore apply the recommendations,” Odigie-Oyegun said.

In his remarks, the CECPC Secretary said the Reconciliation Committee did not pursue any agenda against any party leader in the South South but came as a child of necessity to resolve issues amongst APC members in the region.

