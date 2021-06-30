News

Oyegun to Caretaker C’ttee: Implement our report on S’South APC for peace to reign

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has asked the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to implement the reconciliation report of his committee for the South South APC for peace to reign.

Oyegun stated this Wednesday at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja where he submitted the reconciliation committee’s report.

The South South Reconciliation Committee, which was constituted last year, has as other members present during the submission of the report: former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen (Secretary); Sen. Clever Ikisikpo and Dr. Mariam Ali.

Represented by the reconciliation committee’s Secretary, Odigie-Oyegun said the committee met with a majority of party leaders in the South South notably the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire among others.

“We have examined issues confronting the states making up the zone. That is the purpose of this report. It is our hope that the party will take time out to study critically the contents of this report and therefore apply the recommendations,” Odigie-Oyegun said.

In his remarks, the CECPC Secretary said the Reconciliation Committee did not pursue any agenda against any party leader in the South South but came as a child of necessity to resolve issues amongst APC members in the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate considers Petroleum Industry Bill tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, will on Thursday this week, consider for passage into law, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has been pending in the National Assembly for the last two decades. The apex legislative Chamber had on Tuesday, received the report of the Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas Resources on the Petroleum […]
News

Wike to FG: Bring oil bunkerers to justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need to bring oil bunkerers to justice in view of the role they play in sabotaging the efforts of the state government to eliminate oil bunkering.   The governor disclosed this yesterday when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four visited him at the Government House, […]
News Top Stories

School owners to FG: We’ll adhere strictly to protocols

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has appealed to the Federal Government that private schools were ready to resume with strict adherence to the safety protocols as rolled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).   It also called on government to reconsider its stand on the suspension of 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica