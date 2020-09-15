News

Oyegun to Edo people: Disregard fake news, vote good governance

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, has asked the people of Edo State to disregard the fake news making round but to vote for good governance.

 

Oyegun made the statement with regards to social media reports credited to him that he was against the candidate of the opposition Peoples  Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki. Social media reports, which were published on Sunday had quoted Oyegun as saying,

 

“It’s true that I didn’t give as much as I ought to give to support my party (APC) for the 2020 gubernatorial election. Many reasons are responsible for that. I won’t go into that detail. While I have a duty to support my party, I however had a soft spot for Obaseki until he left my party.

 

The truth is, we all know how Obaseki was made governor. I believe that he won’t feel too bad to see that same process that he benefited from also remove him from office. It’s poetic justice and it’s actually equity because you cannot gain from a process and also wail when the same process compensates the one you took advantage of in the past.

 

In summary, about the forthcoming election, I can tell you without mincing words that the APC will win the election and I enjoin Obaseki to accept the result in good faith and return to the APC where he truly belongs.”

 

But responding to the above yesterday, Oyegun said: “I read with great consternation and disgust a statement purportedly issued by me on a so called outcome of the gubernatorial election of Edo State. First, let me state emphatically that at no time did I issue any statement, verbal or written, on the fortunes of the APC, or any other party, in the imminent elections

