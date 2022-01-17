Oyegunle: Only minister has power to withdraw underwriters’ licence

Sir Muftau Oyegunle, President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and Chairman, Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC), in this interaction, speaks on several issues concerning insurance industry, SUNDAY OJEME reports

How would you rate insurance industry’s performance in 2021 vis-a-vis a total premium income of N520 billion underwritten during the year?

In terms of premium income, you would notice that there was an increase in gross premium income and that is commendable, knowing that many industries did not do well because of COVID-19, the lockdown and related activities. But that does not mean we are there yet. We are not there until we are able to get insurance into every household in this country. Until we get governments to support us to enforce compulsory insurances.

For example, the health insurance is very, very basic. All Nigerians should be covered. I was reading a report that government is planning health insurance cover for all the elderly, for those of us who are above 60 years of age, fine, but we are years behind.

The industry, yes, we are making progress, but we can do better than this if the environment is enabling enough.

And, as I said, now that we seem to be having the support of the Federal Government and the National Assembly has promised that the new Insurance Law will come out early next year, we believe that 2022 will be a better year for the industry than 2021.

The review of the Insurance Act 2003 has taken so long a time, what is responsible?

Yes, you are right but probably we did not get our axe right early enough. What has always been the tradition is NAICOM pushing this thing. It is just of recent the whole industry as a body, particularly NIA, took it upon itself in form of putting pressure on where we should be going.

So, the coordination is better now. And you would notice that when Hon. Nwokocha is talking, he keeps assuring us that they would do their best to make sure that the law is passed. The president mentioned that once it gets to his table, he will attend to it fast.

So, how soon do we expect it to come out?

It’s government. If you had asked me this question by September I would say before the end of last year. Now the year is gone. So, let us just hope that before half of this year, we will see the light in the day. The way government works is another thing entirely.

Won’t you back out when your tenure is over?

By half of this year, I must have completed my tenure. The IICC conference comes up in June. Ostensibly, that is the end of my tenure effectively.

But because it comes up in Abuja and taking annual general meeting of the institute to Abuja is not convenient for many people, that is the only reason we will come back and do AGM in Lagos for me to handover to the incoming after that conference.

What is going to be your role in ensuring that the bill is passed before you exit?

By the grace of God, we are all talking about it on daily basis. It’s the assembly and we are putting pressure every here and there. You can put pressure and you also need to watch and pray for it to happen. But Nwokocha keeps on assuring us that they will do the needful early enough. So, let us believe and trust him.

What has been the impact of IICC on insurance industry five years down the line?

If you look at it from the point of view of what gave birth to Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) you will agree with me that IICC is fulfilling its mandates.

Before IICC, what was going on was that all arms of the industry were competing with one another and, sadly, journalists were more or less encouraging the differences among the arms of the industry. So, IICC was given birth so that the insurance industry should have a voice. Now when we have issues that has to do particularly with insurance penetration, insurance education and talking to the public, we speak as one.

Don’t forget IICC was formed by five arms of the industry, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA); Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN); Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria; (ILAN) and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) with CIIN as the parent body. Because the president of CIIN will always be the chairman of IICC.

That is the structure. Everybody is concerned about insurance penetration, so, at this level in this country we need to further work together to make sure that we assist our people in appreciating the benefits of insurance and what insurance companies can do to help our economy. So, to answer your question directly, IICC has been able to make it possible for the industry to speak with one voice.

Two, for all arms of the industry to understand what each other is doing and cooperate with each other; three, to be able to plan the future of the industry together. So, I think we’ve come a very, very long way.

One of the objectives of IICC, if I could remember, was to be an interface between the industry, government and the general public, what has been the impact of this collaboration over the years?

In fact, you the media would agree with me that in 2020/2021, insurance industry forged a better collaboration with government than ever before. Of course, like people say, for the first time, Nigerian government is recognising and acknowledging the insurance industry.

You know when the covid pandemic started, insurance industry was able to come together and raised substantial money to support government activities.

And when President Buhari was talking, he did acknowledged the insurance industry and, last October, we were there to confer a fellowship on the president. Once again, he reiterated the role the industry has been playing in the country and that government will continue supporting it.

So, in a way, we are closer to government. We now talk to them freely and because of the closeness we have been able to push the Insurance Bill that has been in the National Assembly and a lot of meetings, cooperation and collaboration is now possible.

There is hardly anything insurance industry is doing now that the House Chairman on Insurance Committee, Honourable Darlington Nwokocha, is not there. All we have to do now is to earn the dividend of that cooperation.

You just mentioned the conferment of the president as CIIN patron, what is the significance of this to the insurance industry?

Yes, he is now an honourary fellow and the grand patron of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

What does the industry stand to benefit from the honour?

Ok, from the United Kingdom where we copied, in those days when we used to have Royal Charter, the Queen remains the patron and that alone is credibility, so when you get a president of a country to be your patron it means that the president is behind us, the president is one of us because it gives a lot of command and respect and when you go to any sector and they see the president as your patron, it helps to open doors.

And we will try to maximise the benefits of the relationship we have got into.

As the president of CIIN, what are the initiatives you have brought to bear in the activities of the institute during your one year in office?

Thank you very much. When I was elected the president of CIIN three things were the pillars of my administration. The first one was to complete the IT revolution of the institute and I thank God substantially we have completed that. Now there is nothing we cannot do online and of course, we are ready to start doing our examinations online. So, I thank God we have achieved that.

With the last diet we had successfully transited from the old syllabus to the new syllabus.

That is number one and I am happy about that. Shortly before I came in the syllabus was reviewed and we were able to domesticate all the textbooks. Domestication simply means we stopped using Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) of London textbooks.

We localise the textbooks and printed them here. And we have been able to do that from all the exams courses we are offering, which I am substantially happy about. The next thing was insurance penetration. We started insurance quiz competition and the beauty of it is that we have been able to get the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on our side.

Before I came in we printed insurance textbooks for secondary schools. We were able to do another edition which we released and were able to take it to schools and now WAEC and the Lagos State government have enlisted insurance as recognised course at WAEC level. We are happy about it.

And that means we can easily go to school and talk to them that these textbooks are recognised by WAEC and that you can now do insurance at WAEC level fully covered. One of the biggest problem we have discovered is that people don’t get to hear about insurance early enough in life so we have to deepen it.

It may not be during my tenure but I look forward to seeing the industry producing insurance comics for primary schools’ pupils for them to have a fair knowledge of what insurance is all about.

So, with the textbooks and the quiz competition we have enhanced our insurance penetration activities. In addition to IICC conferences across the country, in October we were in Kano for sensitisation where we brought in top civil servants and talked to them on why the state government should support insurance and what it stands to benefit. We’ve done it in Benin, Akure, as well as Asaba.

We go round the country and for the first time we were able to get to Bauchi despite all the challenges we had, so, I am happy about it. And another thing I would like to mention is CIIN building project on Victoria Island. That project has been abandoned for 35 years.

Not too long ago, we held a meeting here and by the grace of God before I leave office we will start assembling blocks there again. We won’t abandon that project it must be completed. As I am talking we are still in search of partners for it.

Can you give us an update on the building project?

Insurance building was started 35 years ago when Pa Kehinde Oniwinde was the president of CIIN. But somehow, because of in-fighting amongst our leaders, that building was abandoned. All efforts to kick-start the project again has been a mirage. But we have agreed to recommence and we’ve contacted the Lagos State government to authenticate the documents. We’ve carried out what they call integrity test to confirm the standard of the structure and I am happy to tell you that the structure is solid. It was done by a reputable construction firm and it has been confirmed that we can go ahead.

So, we’ve got all necessary approvals from the Lagos State government to move forward. Now we are shortlisting another contractor, the challenge is that we don’t have that money on the table to use and complete it the way NIA did, so we want a contractor which can work with our pace.

My initial agenda was to start in November because we held the Council meeting there. It was discovered that there were still some challenges and that we could not take off like that. But, God willing, by this January, we should be able to select a contractor and go back to site. That building must continue by special grace of God.

I want to take you back to the objectives of the IICC. If IICC is the voice of the industry and the industry has decided to use that platform as its own, why then NCRIB, NIA, CIIN and others are building their edifices?

Why can’t the industry come together and put up an enduring structure to accommodate all arms of the industry under one roof? Your submission is right and probably I would simply say that CIIN failed in that direction. Maybe if we had completed that building much earlier we would have been able to encourage all arms of the industry to come under it.

We didn’t have a building to invite them to come into. I’m sure you know that Professional Insuurance Ladies Association (PILA), which is our own subsidiary, now has its own building somewhere. So, that’s why I say, probably we created the vacuum, which others just have to fill.

But now that you are talking about it, I am also thinking along that line, IICC does not have an office yet so we can encourage them to come along with us to do this together. Thank you for that. This will be one of the agenda for next meeting.

The issue of insurance being a standalone subject in secondary schools, when is it really going to take off, because when I checked through the WAEC syllabus, I was expecting to see insurance, but it wasn’t there?

It is there…WAEC offered insurance at the last examination, go and confirm. Insurance is there. Even for those studying insurance, insurance is not part of the subjects’ combination…..

For now, not all schools have accepted offering insurance as a course. Many of them would complain that they don’t have teachers and all that. But we encourage them and try to get practitioners that can volunteer to teach in those schools.

So, we are working on that but it is already being offered in the syllabus. In fact, the new edition of the textbooks we are giving out now base on WAEC syllabus and that is why they have accredited it.

Last year, NAICOM charged directors of insurance companies to ensure that claims are paid promptly. As a director in many companies, what is your take on this?

To be honest with you, I’m proud to say that payment of claims by insurance companies has improved tremendously. You are a journalist, you can check this out. About two, three or five companies are the problems that we have now, very, very few and NAICOM is aware. How to resolve the problem is the challenge NAICOM has.

But generally speaking, claims payment in insurance industry has improved tremendously. I don’t want to mention names; you know the companies. If you get any complaint outside those companies, please let me know. When the SARS claims happened somebody sent a letter to CIIN that one company refused to pay that claim.

So I called the company and said you can’t do that the industry has agreed that all claims related to that must be settled and it was settled. I sit on the board of Prestige Assurance and I know that we don’t have problems about claims payment and same thing with other companies; there is no problem about claims payment outside those companies we are talking about.

The claims payment has improved tremendously and I’m happy about it. Even others are putting pressure on NAICOM to do something about those companies. We all know them, but it is only NAICOM that can take action.

But don’t forget, NAICOM too has its own limitation. NAICOM cannot withdraw the licence of any insurance company, it’s only the minister that withdraw the licence.

Let us look at the industry in 2022, what should we expect?

I expect that the industry will grow. CIIN as an institute will continue to intensify the need for professionals in the industry, and I am happy that all other arms of the industry are now working together… because the world economy has got to a level of knowledge economy, you need to go with knowledge and IT skills. That’s all it takes now.

The business has gone beyond what we were doing 30 years ago.

So, it is our own responsibility to keep on providing that knowledge, to make sure that even the people that are certified, the professionals are continuously being updated to keep them in tune with the world of today. Insurance industry will continue to grow; we need to provide the professionals that will man it to make sure we go to the next level.

And, as you know, insurance is just starting in this country we are not there yet. The penetration is just 0.3 per cent. Until we get to 10, 15 per cent we are talking about four, five times of what we are witnessing now. So, we have a bright future ahead for us.

When are we getting to the N1 trillion premium income mark?

Don’t forget that the Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI) projected 2012 and we failed and certainly we are not there yet. But it’s not difficult if we get cooperation of governments.

Federal Government makes the laws and says Third Party Insurance is compulsory, buildings under construction must be insured, health workers must have professional indemnity policy, six of them, but only state governments can enforce these laws.

When Federal Government says Third Party insurance is compulsory Federal Government does not license vehicles, it’s state governments. So if Federal Government says this is the law and the state government does not believe in it, we are not going anywhere.

And only very few states have got to the level of domesticating the law. That is why NAICOM is going round all the states to make sure that they domesticate the laws. So, if we have the cooperation of the government N1trillion is too small for Nigerian insurance industry and I believe we will get there because we are getting some few responses from other states.

But Lagos State government is still ahead of them. I think Lagos State government has been able to domesticate most of these laws. And Kano when the Commissioner was there three weeks ago, they also promised that they were going to do what they supposed to do. So long we can get state governments buy-in to multiply the gross premium income not a deal at all.

The Federal Government has presented the 2022 budget of over N17 trillion, how do you view this?

Our budget has always been an informed estimate because at the end of the year, even with what happened so far, government deficit always over run the budget, which is a big challenge that government is still borrowing money.

But give it to this government, one thing they are struggling to do despite all the challenges…..in fact if you ask me, I think the security is the major issue they have. Because despite how tight the economy is they are struggling to invest in infrastructures. Either by borrowing or one way or the other, they are investing in infrastructure.

They are still constructing roads, they are doing railways, and expanding the ports, so I give it to them. Ordinarily, if they’ve folded their arms and watch it and say there is no money we would find ourselves in a worse situation.

So, they are investing in infrastructures and I believe next year they will deliver Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

So, looking at the budget with infrastructure itself will move the economy forward on its own. So if government can keep doing that and that is all that needs to be done for the private sector to keep on expanding.

If the government can put basic infrastructures in place, then the economy itself will grow and if economy grows insurance naturally will grow. So, I think the only aspect now for government to pay attention to is government itself.

It’s like you are trying to justify the spate of borrowing by the Federal Government because you mentioned the revolution in infrastructural development, can you expatiate on the impact of this monetary borrowing by our government?

Even as individual, there is nothing wrong borrowing in itself. There is hardly a business that does not borrow money. What is wrong is when you borrow; you don’t use the money for the purpose you borrowed for or you borrow for wrong reasons. If you borrow to do railway, can you imagine its impact on the economy?

Just imagine if you can take all those trailers off the roads you can imagine its impact on the economy. So, there is nothing wrong in government borrowing, let’s agree on that. It is only when you borrow and you don’t use it for the purpose you are borrowing.

What do you have to say about a situation where money is borrowed to fund recurrent expenditures rather than capital expenditures that would in turn regenerate returns?

Most of their borrowing are tied to projects, check it out. I think it makes sense and I would do that.

Fear of the people is that you are paying from the income, you are not tying the repayment to the projects that you are investing in, but that’s a question of time.

If the power project they’re doing in Mambila of course, it is going to take three or four years before getting anything from there, so it may not be possible to tie repayment directly to that project.

But good thing about is that subsequent government if they are serious, repayment would not be a problem.

So, there is nothing wrong in borrowing no… let them borrow but where people are afraid is when they take the money and get it embezzled. But in fairness we can see what they are doing. People ride train now from Lagos to Ibadan, it is an experience.

