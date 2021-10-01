Oyekunle: There is need for women to have blueprint for empowerment

Mrs. Modupe Oyekunle is the National Coordinator for the Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN). In this interview with FLORA ONWUDIWE, she speaks on the need for women to explore opportunities as a body

What does your association do as a body?

The Association of Nigerian Women Business Network (ANWBN) is a coalition of 52 women associations located all over Nigeria. So, it is the coming together of member associations to speak with one voice. And the purpose of that is that there is little we can do as individual organisations.

For us, the first major work of the coalition is advocacy, advocating issues that affect female entrepreneurs in Nigeria The second aspect is representation. People have issues, if you want to do something with female businesses across sectors, it is always difficult for them to find. But we pride ourselves to say that in Nigeria, if you want to do anything in the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), we have representation, accurate representation, and that is why we have zonal coordinators and we have state representatives, so that the states representatives can work with all the associations under us within their states. So, if anything is happening, we can quickly mobilise. The third aspect is capacity building for female executives to run their membership associations properly and efficiently.

They need to be well trained and we have trained leaders of the associations so that they can know how to manage their own associations. For instance, NASME (Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs) women, or the president and executive of NNEW (NECAs Network of entrepreneurial Women) and AWEP (African Women Enterprenuership Programme), who are member organisations learn a lot from the leadership and how to e n – gage membership within their primary associations.

The West Africa Business Forum is meant to empower women and youths and it’s almost having something in common with your association, was that why you were invited?

The reason we are here is that the West African Business Forum, put together by the United Nations E c o n o m i c Commission for Africa, is actually meant to look at a blueprint for women and youths with respect to entrepreneurship. And they were told about ANWBN and our women are here to discuss issues and then they can capture all of these issues and proffer solutions to be able to have a blueprint for women empowerment in Nigeria. ANWBN is here and we have nothing less than over 20 per cent of our member organisations here. We are all here engaging and talking about our issues from our sectors and for us as women. And the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa will be able to put all these things together, and we are waiting for this and to have the next steps for this conference.

How has the body impacted on the 52 female member entrepreneurs?

The impact has been felt through what we call the Women’s National Business Agenda (WNBA). This is an advocacy document that we use on the issues that affect us. So, everyone came together to think about the priority issues that affect them and, from those issues, we were able to narrow down to five. These are high rate of insecurity, access to finance, gender inequality, lack of electricity and poor and dilapidated infrastructure, especially road network. From all those issues, we are pushing on policy dialogue for implementation that will affect us as women So, these are the opportunities that we also give our women in any exchanged conference like this. We always have the opportunity to bring our women to engage and also to learn via capacity building advocacy. Recently, we had an exclusive meeting between our women and UNECA, and we have been able to share with them what we want. They are actually looking towards ensuring that the quick wins will be able to take us where we want to.

All the female entrepreneurs under the organisation have something in common affecting their businesses – unsteady power supply and dilapidated roads- what is the national body doing to help out?

Yes, it is part of the five critical areas that we are pushing out on policy implementation. Power is part of it and that is why we had a policy dialogue to discuss it and we know that is an issue of exclusivity and non-exclusivity within the constitution of our nation. So, we are not stopping at only dialogue, we are continuing to see how we can reach out to others. There is house committee on power to see where the discussion can be done to get us all we want. So, it is a continuous advocacy, we are not going to stop and that leads us to our 10-month advocacy project in all the states of the federation to take these five priority issues that we have identified to all these states, so that when we take them there, it trickles down to the grassroots what we are doing at the national to the states and that is also the reason we are having our annual summit this October 27 and 28. We are bringing stakeholders, all the presidents of the associations, to continue our discourse on how we can expand opportunities for ourselves.

The association is seven years old, how do you see it in the next five years?

I see it as an apex body in the next five years, where anybody that runs a female association would be struggling to be part of.

Like this: Like Loading...