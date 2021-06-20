Oyeleye authors “Every Beginner’s Chess Book” with 215 Puzzles

Olawale Oyeleye, an International Chess Federation (FIDE) licensed Chess in School Instructor has authored a book titled “Every Beginner’s Chess Book” with 215 Puzzles.

The book which has been unveiled to Chess players, organisers, arbiters, coaches, and corporate Nigerian recently is a worthy addition to the book of knowledge on the board game.

While welcoming participants to the virtual launch, Mr. Oyeleye noted that the idea of the book had been on his mind in the last nine years when he saw that there was a gap in the book of works for young chess players in Nigeria and largely Africa.

He said: “I took time to research on the essentials of what is needed for beginners and today, we have a book which is full of illustrations to make the teaching of Chess in schools and in clubs easy for youngsters. A member of the FIDE Athlete Commission and Chairman of ACC Players Commission, International Master Odion Aikhoje, commended the author for putting together a laudable book on Chess.

The positive mindset of the author had motivated him to see the project through despite the trying times that we are in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

