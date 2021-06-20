Sports

Oyeleye authors “Every Beginner’s Chess Book” with 215 Puzzles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olawale Oyeleye, an International Chess Federation (FIDE) licensed Chess in School Instructor has authored a book titled “Every Beginner’s Chess Book” with 215 Puzzles.

 

The book which has been unveiled to Chess players, organisers, arbiters, coaches, and corporate Nigerian recently is a worthy addition to the book of knowledge on the board game.

 

While welcoming participants to the virtual launch, Mr. Oyeleye noted that the idea of the book had been on his mind in the last nine years when he saw that there was a gap in the book of works for young chess players in Nigeria and largely Africa.

 

He said: “I took time to research on the essentials of what is needed for beginners and today, we have a book which is full of illustrations to make the teaching of Chess in schools and in clubs easy for youngsters. A member of the FIDE Athlete Commission and Chairman of ACC Players Commission, International Master Odion Aikhoje, commended the author for putting together a laudable book on Chess.

 

The positive mindset of the author had motivated him to see the project through despite the trying times that we are in as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

I was mad when dad stopped me from joining the army –Joe Lasisi

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Former African champion, Joe Lasisi, lost just two bouts out of 27 career fights and he is considered as one of Nigeria’s best ever. His faceoff with flamboyant Jerry Okorodudu is still regarded as one of the best fights staged in the country, and the retired Assistant Superintendent of Customs told AJIBADE OLUSESAN that he […]
Sports

French Open: Murray meets Wawrinka in first round

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Andy Murray will meet fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round – the man whom the Briton played in his last match on the Paris clay in 2017. British women’s number one Johanna Konta, seeded ninth, has been handed an eye-catching opener against American teenager Coco Gauff. Dan Evans […]
Sports

Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem. Since sundown Monday when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica