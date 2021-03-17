News

Oyetola, a dependable partner in national development – FG

Posted on

The Federal Government yesterday described the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, as a dependable partner in national development projects, especially when it comes to combating poverty in the country. Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruk, made this disclosure during the flag-off of Cash Grant to Osun Rural Women by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the government of the state.

Faruk, who was represented by the Director for Finance and Administration of the ministry, Dr. Matthew Dada, in acknowledging the contributions of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to the battle against poverty in the country said: “Indeed, President Buhari has a dependable partner with demonstrable and enviable leadership qualities of selflessness and doggedness, especially when it comes to improving the lives of the poor and vulnerable.

“With the complementary effort of the governor and other stakeholders, the target beneficiaries and many more Nigerians in the state will be on their way out of poverty to prosperity and we will, as a country, remain on the track of lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2030,” Faruk stated. The scheme provided 3,270 rural women, including five per cent women living with disabilities, with a grant of N20,000 each, as economic support.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

