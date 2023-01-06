Oyetola: APC hallucinating, says PDP

The Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the House of Assembly Speaker Timothy Owoeye for his alleged anti-democratic posture towards Governor Ademola Adeleke. Reacting to a statement attributed to him that Gboyega Oyetola would return as governor on July 5, PDP Chairman Adekunle Akindele and the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council in Osun Sunday Bisi accused the Speaker of betraying his oath of office. The PDP said: “We at first decried the failure of the Speaker to respect the office he is occupying, to rise above petty partisan politics and to tell the truth to Mr Oyetola who of recent has been listening to devil’s whispering.”

