Oyetola approves another N708m for retirees

OsunStateGovernor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved another N708million for the payment of pension arrearsof retireesinthestate. This, he said would improve welfare of retired civil servants in the state. In a statement by Head of Service, Dr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, N508million of the released sum was approved for the payment of retired civil servants while additional N150million would pay retirees under the contributory pensions’ scheme.

N1.2billion so far had been released for unpaid pension between Christmas and New Year Celebrations. It stated that N708million was released in February to further offset pension arrears and the presentation of bond certificates of N963 million to 143 retirees in February.

