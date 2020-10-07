Oyetola approves N708m for pensioners’ arrears

Lateef Dada

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved N708million for the payment of pensioners’ arrears in the state.

In a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, stated that N508million was approved for payment of pensions of retired civil servants while N150million was approved to pay retirees under the Contributory Pensions Scheme, based on merit.

According to the statement, N50million was for part-payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pensions’ scheme.

The statement stated that the list of beneficiaries selected on merit had been pasted on notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, state’s Pension Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service. It was also stated that payment of the approved funds would commence tomorrow.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be mustered to always give their welfare the pride of place it deserves,” the statement added.

