Oyetola Assures Osun Citizens, Says I’ll Return As Governor Soon

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday assured the people of the state that his mandate is very much intact and he has no doubt in his mind that he would return to power soon.

Oyetola stated this while giving a short remark during the 12-year remembrance prayers for his late mother, Alhaja Wulemot Oyetola at Iragbiji, Osun State.

Speaking he said, “I am thankful to God for His wonders over our lives. We thank Him for giving us victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I thank our people for their support all along.

“We want you to know that APC is the only party that can take us to victory. This is the party that God has made for us. That is where the benefits lie.

“Please, vote APC all through. If we truly want to benefit from the federal government, please, let’s elect our people to the House of Assembly. These are the people that will work with us when we return to government.

“We don’t believe in any other thing except prayers. That is what we were brought up with. Let’s continue to pray so that we can thank God in the end,” he said.

Oyetola also commended the people of the state for their unflinching support and for coming out en masse to elect the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election.

