Oyetola begins monthly distribution of food to vulnerable citizens

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday commenced monthly distribution of food to vulnerable citizens under the Osun Food Support Scheme. The gesture, according to Oyetola, was to mitigate the excruciating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable citizens in the state.

Speaking at the flagoff ceremony at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the scheme would run till the end of his administration. He added that the programme was designed to cater for the critical needs of 30,000 poor and vulnerable citizens, including youths, widows, the aged and people living with disabilities across the state on a monthly basis. According to him, the initiative was another way of keeping faith with the government’s promise to prioritise their welfare and general well-being.

He said the scheme had become necessary because available statistics pointed to the fact that many jobs had been lost with many sources of livelihoods significantly threatened as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “Through this scheme, in the first instance, 30,000 beneficiaries across our state will be reached and provided with 5kg of food bags as a token of support.

“To make the exercise hitch-free and transparent, we have constituted a committee made of relevant state functionaries and key stakeholders with representations from the various religious bodies, trade groups, youth groups, minority groups, among others. “We are adopting the use of the World Banksponsored social register to cater for beneficiaries in a manner that is just and equitable across the various nooks and crannies of our state.

Like this: Like Loading...