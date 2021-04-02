News

Oyetola begins monthly distribution of food to vulnerable citizens

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday commenced monthly distribution of food to vulnerable citizens under the Osun Food Support Scheme. The gesture, according to Oyetola, was to mitigate the excruciating effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable citizens in the state.

Speaking at the flagoff ceremony at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the scheme would run till the end of his administration. He added that the programme was designed to cater for the critical needs of 30,000 poor and vulnerable citizens, including youths, widows, the aged and people living with disabilities across the state on a monthly basis. According to him, the initiative was another way of keeping faith with the government’s promise to prioritise their welfare and general well-being.

He said the scheme had become necessary because available statistics pointed to the fact that many jobs had been lost with many sources of livelihoods significantly threatened as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “Through this scheme, in the first instance, 30,000 beneficiaries across our state will be reached and provided with 5kg of food bags as a token of support.

“To make the exercise hitch-free and transparent, we have constituted a committee made of relevant state functionaries and key stakeholders with representations from the various religious bodies, trade groups, youth groups, minority groups, among others. “We are adopting the use of the World Banksponsored social register to cater for beneficiaries in a manner that is just and equitable across the various nooks and crannies of our state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Poverty runs in my generation, I escaped it by whiskers – Hushpuppi

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Arrested Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, said his affluent lifestyle came after he and his family live in abject poverty that claimed the life of his elder sister, who passed away due to typhoid fever. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Police authority in a raid dubbed Fox Hunt 2 carried out on June […]
News

Six US oil executives convicted of corruption in Venezuela

Posted on Author Reporter

  Six US oil executives have been jailed after being found guilty of corruption by a court in Venezuela. The men all worked for Citgo, a US refining company owned by Venezuela’s state oil firm, and were arrested in the capital Caracas three years ago. They all denied wrongdoing, BBC reports. Citgo’s former president, Jose […]
News

Elumelu tips Africa as key investment destination

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Advocates collaborations to boost continents fortunes The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu has said that the coronavirus pandemic has presented a perfect opportunity for foreign investors to invest in Africa, owing to the huge opportunities that are inherent in the African economy. “This is the time to invest. Africa is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica