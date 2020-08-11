News

Oyetola canvasses active, soft forces against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that a blend of active and soft forces was required to win the war against insurgency and perpetually restore peace to Nigeria.

 

He, however, advocated collective efforts in the fight against insecurity in the country, noting that collaborative effort and patriotism remained the tool that both the military and the civilians required for the nation to win the war against insurgency.

 

This is even as the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai said Nigerian Army was ever ready to end the raging security challenges as it would leave no stone unturned in curbing criminal activities and ensuring general security.

 

Oyetola spoke yesterday at the10th edition of Social Media Seminar organised by  the Department of Civil-Military Affairs in conjunction with the Security Affairs Limited for social media influencers, bloggers, online  journalists and members of the civil society organisations at Aenon Suites and Hotels International, GRA, Osogbo.

