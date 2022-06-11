Oyetola commended for regular training of Osun workers

The Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Osun State, Elder Tunde Adedeji, has lauded Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s led administration for sustained training and retraining of local government workers as and when due. Adedeji who also disclosed that the state government has paid workers their promotion arrears said adequate welfare of the entire workers in the state is one of the priorities to the governor.

Fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, Adedeji said the positive way Oyetola is relating with the entire workers in the state is highly commendable as the relationship is very cordial and impressive. While maintaining that qualified workers in the state had received their promotion arrears and cash backs, Adedeji noted that, “arrears of promotion and cash back have been done across the state and everyone who is qualified have received it”.

He said, “It is a continuous exercise saying it can be expanded and this would bring in the idea of international training. Before the COVID-19 broke out, we were going into international training for our workers but COVID-19 truncated our plans. “We don’t have the funds to give them international training now but there is a way we can go about it. We were looking at it but we have to suspend it because of the COVID-19”. According to him, “I had discussed it with the governor and he was receptive to it. It will expose them (workers) more and give them the benefit of rubbing minds with international workers and the environment.”

On alleged redundancy of local government staff due to lack of autonomy at the third tier of government, the commission boss workers don’t truncate duties adding that local councils in the state are effective and functional. Adedeji said the governor would have employed more workers at the local but for the financial constraints the state was battling. “There is a lot of need for employment. For all our retired staff, we are doing skill acquisitions for them, skills training so that when they retire, they can do something for themselves,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...