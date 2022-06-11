News

Oyetola commended for regular training of Osun workers

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Osun State, Elder Tunde Adedeji, has lauded Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s led administration for sustained training and retraining of local government workers as and when due. Adedeji who also disclosed that the state government has paid workers their promotion arrears said adequate welfare of the entire workers in the state is one of the priorities to the governor.

Fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, Adedeji said the positive way Oyetola is relating with the entire workers in the state is highly commendable as the relationship is very cordial and impressive. While maintaining that qualified workers in the state had received their promotion arrears and cash backs, Adedeji noted that, “arrears of promotion and cash back have been done across the state and everyone who is qualified have received it”.

He said, “It is a continuous exercise saying it can be expanded and this would bring in the idea of international training. Before the COVID-19 broke out, we were going into international training for our workers but COVID-19 truncated our plans. “We don’t have the funds to give them international training now but there is a way we can go about it. We were looking at it but we have to suspend it because of the COVID-19”. According to him, “I had discussed it with the governor and he was receptive to it. It will expose them (workers) more and give them the benefit of rubbing minds with international workers and the environment.”

On alleged redundancy of local government staff due to lack of autonomy at the third tier of government, the commission boss workers don’t truncate duties adding that local councils in the state are effective and functional. Adedeji said the governor would have employed more workers at the local but for the financial constraints the state was battling. “There is a lot of need for employment. For all our retired staff, we are doing skill acquisitions for them, skills training so that when they retire, they can do something for themselves,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Prof Ujah: Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Against the backdrop of the death of about 597 Nigerians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strident calls for reopening of schools, the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct governors against such risk.   Some governors, especially in the South-West, have insisted on […]
News

Fuel Hike Reversal: NLC suspends planned nationwide protest

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest scheduled to have been held on January 27 and February 2, 2022 respectively. Recall that after series of meetings and threats by organised labour to cripple the economy, the Federal Government had on Monday, reversed its plans to totally remove subsidy on petroleum products, […]
News

Ekiti labour begins 3-day warning strike from Aug 3

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State organised labour has directed workers in the state to begin a three-day warning strike from August 3. The strike, according to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), was to draw the attention of Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay outstanding salaries, allowances and pension arrears […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica