Oyetola commissions five intra-city roads in Osun

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday commissioned five intra-city roads in the Alekuwodo area of Osogbo, the state capital. The commissioning coincided with the two years anniversary celebration of Oyetola as the governor of Osun State. The governor said the commissioning of Akindeko-Awosuru Link Road, Adejumo Street- WAEC Road, Oremeji Spur Road, Akinlade Street Road and Adewale Street Road, was in fulfillment of the promise he made during the thank you tour to the streets, two years ago.

He disclosed that some of the roads have been installed with solar light to ensure safety and security of lives and property, promising that “Isopako road, which is the sixth road in this network, will soon be reconstructed.

Oyetola said: “The roads that we are commissioning today were completed within eight months of award, despite the lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pan- demic. The contracts were awarded in February 2020 and the rehabilitation was completed in September the same year. “The completion of these roads despite the COVID-19 challenges is an indication of the seriousness we attach to your welfare and the mileage we are ready to go to take care of your interest.”

