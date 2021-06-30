Oyetola condemns masquerades, Muslims’ clash, orders arrest of culprits

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday condemned the clash between traditional worshipers and a Muslim group that led to the death of one person. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, commiserated with the Islamic group, Qomardeen Muslim Society and the family of the Islamic cleric, who was shot dead during the melee. Oyetola ordered the police to get to the root of the incident and bring the perpetrators of the ‘dastard act’ to book. Noting that Osun and her people were known for peace, Oyetola maintained that his administration had been doing all it could to sustain the enviable record of the state, and would not allow anybody to rupture the peace that had reigned in the state.
